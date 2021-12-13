DeepCool Launches LE and AG Series CPU Coolers

DeepCool announces its budget line of CPU coolers offering solid cooling performance and low operation noise levels while keeping the cost down. Introducing the DeepCool AG series air coolers and DeepCool LE series liquid coolers, streamlined to deliver value and performance to PC builders. Both series inherited their thermal and noise performance DNA from DeepCools premium AK series air coolers and LS series liquid coolers. The new LE Series and AG Series CPU coolers are compatible with the latest Intel and AMD mainstream platforms including Intel LGA 1700 and AMD AM4/AM5.
DeepCool LE Series Liquid Coolers
Efficient and reliable cooling performance with bright 6-color LED lighting. Designed for 180-220W TDP with Anti-leak technology lets you cool with confidence by relieving pressure in the radiator with its elastic pressure relief bag. Bundled fans are tuned for high airflow (85.85CFM), high static pressure (3.27mmAq), and low noise (less than or equal to 32.9 dBA). Increased compatibility for mITX system with its 52mm height CPU block.
Variation and Models
DeepCool LE500 (240mm 220W TDP)
DeepCool LE300 (120mm 180W TDP)
DeepCool LE300 MARRS Edition - Single LED marrs green color
DeepCool LE500 MARRS Edition - Single LED marrs green color
DeepCool AG620 and DeepCool AG400 LED CPU Coolers
The DeepCool AG620 is a high-performance 6 heat pipe dual tower CPU cooler with Bidirectional Heat Pipe Technology for efficient heat dissipation regardless of mounting the cooler vertically or horizontally. Keep things cool with its impressive 260W TDP and efficient fans. Simplified installation with its easy 5-step installation process.
On the other hand, the DeepCool AG400 LED CPU Cooler is a 4 heat pipe single tower CPU cooler with bidirectional heat pipe technology. Offers PC builders good value and cooling performance with its 220W TDP and high-efficiency fans. AG400 LED comes with 6 colors LED and an elegant matrix fin array heat sink to elevate the aesthetics of your system.
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
The DeepCool LE Series and DeepCool AG Series CPU Coolers are available on the DeepCool worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. DeepCool LE series liquid coolers are backed with a 3-year warranty. DeepCool AG series air coolers are back with a 1-year warranty alongside the DeepCool worldwide customer service and technical support network.
DeepCool LE500 (240mm): $59.99
DeepCool LE500 MARRS (240mm): $59.99
DeepCool LE300 (120mm): $49.999
DeepCool LE300 MARRS (120mm): $49.99
DeepCool AG620: $49.99
DeepCool AG400 LED: $24.99