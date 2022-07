DeepCool Launches LE and AG Series CPU Coolers

DeepCool LE Series Liquid Coolers

DeepCool AG620 and DeepCool AG400 LED CPU Coolers

Efficient and reliable cooling performance with bright 6-color LED lighting. Designed for 180-220W TDP with Anti-leak technology lets you cool with confidence by relieving pressure in the radiator with its elastic pressure relief bag. Bundled fans are tuned for high airflow (85.85CFM), high static pressure (3.27mmAq), and low noise (less than or equal to 32.9 dBA). Increased compatibility for mITX system with its 52mm height CPU block.Variation and ModelsDeepCool LE500 (240mm 220W TDP)DeepCool LE300 (120mm 180W TDP)DeepCool LE300 MARRS Edition - Single LED marrs green colorDeepCool LE500 MARRS Edition - Single LED marrs green colorThe DeepCool AG620 is a high-performance 6 heat pipe dual tower CPU cooler with Bidirectional Heat Pipe Technology for efficient heat dissipation regardless of mounting the cooler vertically or horizontally. Keep things cool with its impressive 260W TDP and efficient fans. Simplified installation with its easy 5-step installation process.On the other hand, the DeepCool AG400 LED CPU Cooler is a 4 heat pipe single tower CPU cooler with bidirectional heat pipe technology. Offers PC builders good value and cooling performance with its 220W TDP and high-efficiency fans. AG400 LED comes with 6 colors LED and an elegant matrix fin array heat sink to elevate the aesthetics of your system.The DeepCool LE Series and DeepCool AG Series CPU Coolers are available on the DeepCool worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. DeepCool LE series liquid coolers are backed with a 3-year warranty. DeepCool AG series air coolers are back with a 1-year warranty alongside the DeepCool worldwide customer service and technical support network. DeepCool LE500 (240mm) : $59.99 DeepCool LE500 MARRS (240mm) : $59.99 DeepCool LE300 (120mm) : $49.999 DeepCool LE300 MARRS (120mm) : $49.99 DeepCool AG620 : $49.99 DeepCool AG400 LED : $24.99