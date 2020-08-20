DeepCool Launches MATREXX 40 3FS Compact mATX Chassis
DeepCool launches the new MATREXX 40 3FS a compact mATX chassis designed to deliver enhanced cooling with three pre-installed tri-colour LED fans. The MATREXX 40 3FS sports an aesthetic mesh front panel that ensures airflow throughout the chassis. The mATX chassis supports up to six 120mm fans or four 140mm fans and can be configured with an AIO liquid cooler with radiator sizes of up to 280mm in either the top or front. The MATREXX 40 3FS is also fitted with an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel for a clean and aesthetic view of the interior.
Key Features
Optimized Micro-ATX design
Three 120mm tri-colour LED fans pre-installed
Tempered glass side panel
Mesh top and front panel
Support up to six 120mm or four 140mm cooling fans
Support for radiators up to 280mm on top and in front
Support for graphics cards up to 320mm in length
Support for CPU heatsink up to 165mm in height
Removable drive cage
Supports 2x 3.5 HDDs and 2x 2.5 SSDs
Pricing
The DeepCool MATREXX 40 3FS is now available in most distributors and retailers for £39.99. To learn more about the DeepCool MATREXX 40 3FS mATX chassis, please visit DeepCool.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Samsung Launches High-Resolution 2021 Monitor Lineup · DeepCool Launches MATREXX 40 3FS Compact mATX Chassis · be quiet! Presents Silent Loop 2 AIO Liquid Coolers »