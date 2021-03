DeepCool Launches MATREXX 40 3FS Compact mATX Chassis

Optimized Micro-ATX designThree 120mm tri-colour LED fans pre-installedTempered glass side panelMesh top and front panelSupport up to six 120mm or four 140mm cooling fansSupport for radiators up to 280mm on top and in frontSupport for graphics cards up to 320mm in lengthSupport for CPU heatsink up to 165mm in heightRemovable drive cageSupports 2x 3.5 HDDs and 2x 2.5 SSDsThe DeepCool MATREXX 40 3FS is now available in most distributors and retailers for 39.99. To learn more about the DeepCool MATREXX 40 3FS mATX chassis, please visit DeepCool