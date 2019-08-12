DeepCool Launches New Unique X-Frame MF120 GT A-RGB Fans

DeepCool, a leading brand in designing and manufacturing CPU cooling systems launches a brand new unique case fan, the MF120 GT, which features 20 addressable RGB LEDs across the X-Frame that shine through translucent fan blades to create a distinct look from either side in push or pull configurations.
Adjusting colors is easy with direct control through supported RGB software from popular motherboard brands and through Razer Chroma. An included RGB wire controller offers a quick alternative to select through various color profiles to match any build theme. Designed to perform as well as it looks, the MF120 GT provides great cooling performance and PWM control for balanced thermal and noise levels.
Installation Guide
Specifications
Dimensions: 120×120×27 mm
Net Weight: 488grams
Fan Speed: 500~1800 RPM +-10%
Fan Airflow: 60.6 CFM
Fan Air Pressure: 1.73 mmAq
Bearing Type: Hydro Bearing
Connector Type: 4-pin PWM
Fan Rated Voltage: 12V DC
Fan Power Consumption: 1.44 W
LED Type: Addressable RGB LED
LED Connector: 3-pin(+5V-D-G)
Dimensions: 120×120×27 mm
Net Weight: 488grams
Fan Speed: 500~1800 RPM +-10%
Fan Airflow: 60.6 CFM
Fan Air Pressure: 1.73 mmAq
Bearing Type: Hydro Bearing
Connector Type: 4-pin PWM
Fan Rated Voltage: 12V DC
Fan Power Consumption: 1.44 W
LED Type: Addressable RGB LED
LED Connector: 3-pin(+5V-D-G)
The DeepCool MF120 GT is available as a 3-in-1 pack with other accessories in the box including a 4-port PWM fan hub and a 6-port RGB hub for added flexibility and compatibility with your build.
Pricing and Availability
The DeepCool MF120 GT A-RGB will be available at Alternate UK this June 2020 with an MSRP of £54.99 (including VAT). Learn more about the DeepCool MF120 GT at GamerStorm.com.