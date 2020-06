DeepCool Launches New Unique X-Frame MF120 GT A-RGB Fans

Installation Guide

Specifications

Dimensions: 12012027 mm

Net Weight: 488grams

Fan Speed: 500~1800 RPM +-10%

Fan Airflow: 60.6 CFM

Fan Air Pressure: 1.73 mmAq

Bearing Type: Hydro Bearing

Connector Type: 4-pin PWM

Fan Rated Voltage: 12V DC

Fan Power Consumption: 1.44 W

LED Type: Addressable RGB LED

LED Connector: 3-pin(+5V-D-G)

The DeepCool MF120 GT is available as a 3-in-1 pack with other accessories in the box including a 4-port PWM fan hub and a 6-port RGB hub for added flexibility and compatibility with your build.The DeepCool MF120 GT A-RGB will be available at Alternate UK this June 2020 with an MSRP of 54.99 (including VAT). Learn more about the DeepCool MF120 GT at GamerStorm.com