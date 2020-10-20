DeepCool MC310 Ultralight Mouse Launched

DeepCool discretely launched the MC310 Ultralight Mouse which is the brands first-ever gaming mouse. The DeepCool MC310 features a perforated mouse shell with a honeycomb design and only weighs 75 grams. It comes with RGB lighting and an ergonomic design that will fit the needs of both right-handed and left-handed users. The MC310 ultralight mouse comes fitted with a gaming-grade 12800 DPI optical sensor.
The DeepCool MC310 ultralight mouse uses a flexible braided cable and high-quality PTFE mouse feet for a smooth glide on most surfaces. The mouse comes with 7 fully customizable buttons. DeepCool created proprietary software for the gaming mouse allowing users to customize DPI settings, RGB lighting, sensitivity, and other controls. The mouse comes with onboard memory as well to store profiles.
Key Features
Lightweight Performance
High Speed Precision
Comfortable Grip
Fully Programmable
Smooth Glide Dexterity
Dimensions
Warranty, Pricing and Availability
The DeepCool MC310 Ultralight Mouse is backed with a 2-year manufacturers warranty. The DeepCool MC310 is now available in select regions including Australia for AU$49.00 on Mwave Australia. To learn more, please visit the DeepCool website (Spanish).