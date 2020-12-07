DeepCool Offers Free Intel LGA1700 Mounting Kit for Active Users

Intel's new CPU will follow a new hybrid architecture that will be more powerful than previous generations through the use of high-performing, efficient cores. This new architecture will have a direct impact on the appearance of the CPU, as Alder Lake features an additional 500 contacts compared to its predecessors (i.e., 1200 to 1700); as a result, the socket had to be greatly enlarged.The heat spreader has a larger surface than before and most notably is no longer square, but rectangular. While this new generation of Intel CPUs promises even more performance, at the moment no readily available CPU cooler is compatible with the change.To help with the transition DeepCool is releasing a mounting upgrade kit that will be compatible with the LGA1700 socket. The kits will feature a new backplate and associated mounting bridges for the socket and include all components required to perform the installation.In order to receive a free mounting kit customers can contact DeepCool support with proof of purchase of either an LGA1700 processor or an LGA1700 motherboard to reserve. Depending on different service regions, shipping charges may be incurred. Without an invoice, mounting kits will be available for purchase for USD/EUR 5.99.The following coolers will be compatible with new mounting kits.DeepCool GAMMAX 400/GTE/GT Series: GP-G-EM009-1700 Mounting KitDeepCool NEPTWIN Series: GP-G-EM072-1700 Mounting KitDeepCool AS500 Series/AK620: GP-G-EM002-1700 Mounting KitDeepCool ASSASSIN III: GP-G-EM316-1700 Mounting KitDeepCool CASTLE/GAMMAX Liquid Cooler Series: GP-G-EM172-1700 Mounting Kit