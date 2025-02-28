DeepCool PR-G Series Takes Aim at CORSAIR Shift with Side-Output Gold PSUs

The DeepCool PR-G Series stands out with a compact L-shaped design measuring 150×150×86mm, paired with a high-efficiency platform built on active PFC, half-bridge LLC resonant, and DC-DC conversion. Premium all-Japanese electrolytic capacitors ensure rock-solid stability, allowing the DeepCool PR-G Series to withstand up to 200% total system power excursions and as much as 300% GPU transient spikes. The DeepCool PR-G Series includes a native 12V-2×6 cable to support next-gen graphics cards.Cooling and durability are equally robust. Every DeepCool PR-G Series PSU uses a 120 mm fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) fan, engineered to operate from 0°C to 40°C and at elevations up to 5,000m. Eight layers of circuit protection and a lengthy 10-year warranty reinforce long-term reliability, while 80 Plus Gold efficiency and ATX 3+ PASS certification confirm its high-performance credentials.The DeepCool PR-G Series power supply units are now available in China. DeepCool has not yet announced global availability or overseas pricing, nor added the PSUs on their global website. Prices in China are stated below.DeepCool PR650G: ¥459 (US$6065 / £5055)DeepCool PR650G WH (White): ¥479 (US$6268 / £5258)DeepCool PR750G: ¥499 (US$6570 / £5560)DeepCool PR750G WH (White): ¥529 (US$7075 / £6065)