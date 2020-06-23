DeepCool Releases A-RGB and RGB Remote Controller

DeepCool announces the launch of the DeepCool A-RGB Controller and DeepCool RGB Controller, all-new controllers to remotely control RGB lighting effects simply without having to install any clunky software.
How It Works
The DeepCool RGB Controller and DeepCool A-RGB Controller includes a receiver unit and a magnetic remote controller to easily attach to any steel case. Just plug in a 3-pin A-RGB or 4-pin RGB wire and SATA power cable to the receiver and the remote controller can wirelessly control numerous lighting effect presets. The remote controller is powered with a 3V button(CR2025) battery (2 included).
Wide Compatibility
With the included adaptor, the controller can also control any non-DeepCool RGB products that have a standard 3-pin 5V A-RGB for ASUS, ASRock, MSI, and GIGABYTE motherboards or a 4-pin 12V RGB connector.
Specifications
DeepCool A-RGB Controller
Dimensions: Remote Controller: 90×27×9 mm, Receiver Unit: 55×17×8 mm
Cable and Ports: 1x SATA Power 5V (400mm) , 1x 3-pin(+5V-D-G) (170mm)
Extension Port: 2-pin
Mounting Method: Magnetic
DeepCool RGB Controller
Dimensions: Remote Controller: 90×27×9 mm, Receiver Unit: 55×17×8 mm
Cable and Ports: 1x SATA Power 5V (400mm) , 1x 4-pin(+12V-G-R-B) (170mm)
Extension Port: 2-pin
Mounting Method: Magnetic
Pricing and Availability
The DeepCool A-RGB Controller and DeepCool RGB Controller are now available at partner resellers with an MSRP of £12.99 and £9.99 respectively.