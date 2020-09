DeepCool Releases A-RGB and RGB Remote Controller

How It Works

Wide Compatibility

Specifications

DeepCool A-RGB Controller

Dimensions: Remote Controller: 90279 mm, Receiver Unit: 55178 mm

Cable and Ports: 1x SATA Power 5V (400mm) , 1x 3-pin(+5V-D-G) (170mm)

Extension Port: 2-pin

Mounting Method: Magnetic



DeepCool RGB Controller

Dimensions: Remote Controller: 90279 mm, Receiver Unit: 55178 mm

Cable and Ports: 1x SATA Power 5V (400mm) , 1x 4-pin(+12V-G-R-B) (170mm)

Extension Port: 2-pin

Mounting Method: Magnetic

The DeepCool RGB Controller and DeepCool A-RGB Controller includes a receiver unit and a magnetic remote controller to easily attach to any steel case. Just plug in a 3-pin A-RGB or 4-pin RGB wire and SATA power cable to the receiver and the remote controller can wirelessly control numerous lighting effect presets. The remote controller is powered with a 3V button(CR2025) battery (2 included).With the included adaptor, the controller can also control any non-DeepCool RGB products that have a standard 3-pin 5V A-RGB for ASUS , ASRock, MSI, and GIGABYTE motherboards or a 4-pin 12V RGB connector.The DeepCool A-RGB Controller and DeepCool RGB Controller are now available at partner resellers with an MSRP of 12.99 and 9.99 respectively.