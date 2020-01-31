DeepCool Releases CL500 High Airflow Chassis

Press Release



DeepCool, a leading brand in designing and manufacturing CPU cooling systems and computer hardware announces the launch of the CL500, a new high airflow mid-tower ATX case that balances form and function to provide PC enthusiasts great cooling and easy building experience.

The DeepCool CL500 features a large mesh top and front panels that deliver generous airflow to your PCs critical components with support for up to six 120mm cooling fans or multiple liquid cooling radiators, including up to 360mm in front for serious performance.

A full-length tempered glass side panel showcases your components in a beautiful display. Both the left and right-side panels are attached magnetically, making it quick and easy to access components and manage cables. Top panel access for installing fans or liquid cooling also only needs a one-touch button release.

In addition to easy access panels, the DeepCool CL500 includes practical accessories such as a pre-installed PWM fan hub on the chassis to help organize fans and even a built-in adjustable GPU stand for possible graphic card sag. The front I/O panel features three USB ports including one for USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C.



Key Features
Large mesh front panel
Magnetic side panels, one with tempered glass
Front I/O USB Type-C
Support 120/240/280/360mm AIO radiator
Support up to six 120mm fans
Built-in fan hub

Pricing and Availability
The DeepCool CL500 High-Airflow Chassis is now available at Amazon UK and Scan Computers for £79.99. To learn more about the DeepCool CL500 chassis, visit DEEPCOOL.com.


