DeepCool Releases CL500 High Airflow Chassis

DeepCool, a leading brand in designing and manufacturing CPU cooling systems and computer hardware announces the launch of the CL500, a new high airflow mid-tower ATX case that balances form and function to provide PC enthusiasts great cooling and easy building experience.
The DeepCool CL500 features a large mesh top and front panels that deliver generous airflow to your PCs critical components with support for up to six 120mm cooling fans or multiple liquid cooling radiators, including up to 360mm in front for serious performance.
A full-length tempered glass side panel showcases your components in a beautiful display. Both the left and right-side panels are attached magnetically, making it quick and easy to access components and manage cables. Top panel access for installing fans or liquid cooling also only needs a one-touch button release.
In addition to easy access panels, the DeepCool CL500 includes practical accessories such as a pre-installed PWM fan hub on the chassis to help organize fans and even a built-in adjustable GPU stand for possible graphic card sag. The front I/O panel features three USB ports including one for USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C.
Check out our DeepCool CL500 High-Airflow Chassis Review here.
Key Features
Large mesh front panel
Magnetic side panels, one with tempered glass
Front I/O USB Type-C
Support 120/240/280/360mm AIO radiator
Support up to six 120mm fans
Built-in fan hub
Pricing and Availability
The DeepCool CL500 High-Airflow Chassis is now available at Amazon UK and Scan Computers for £79.99. To learn more about the DeepCool CL500 chassis, visit DEEPCOOL.com.