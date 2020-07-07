DeepCool Releases MACUBE 110 Series Micro-ATX Case

DeepCool announces the launch of the MACUBE 110 and MACUBE 110 WH micro-ATX cases featuring a combination of minimalism and functionalism. The DeepCool MACUBE 110 series offers excellent airflow to all your components with ventilation channels in the front and on top of the chassis. It supports up to six 120mm or four 140mm cooling fans, plenty for a micro-ATX chassis. The MACUBE 110 supports radiators up to 280mm on the top and in front for high-performance liquid cooling. It also features a generous 165mm clearance for CPU air coolers.
The DeepCool MACUBE 110 Series chassis feature DeepCools popular magnetic tempered glass panel, push-pin SDD mounting to easy and tool-less accessibility, and an adjustable GPU holder that will assist in securing heavy graphics cards. The chassis also sports a removable HDD cage to allow for more space to fit larger components. The MACUBE 110 supports up to two 2.5 SSDs/HDDs and two 3.5 HDDs offering excellent storage support for any modern PC configuration.
DeepCool MACUBE 110 Specifications
Case Type: Micro ATX Case
Colour Options: Black (MACUBE 110), White (MACUBE 110 WH)
Case Material: ABS, SPCC, Tempered Glass
Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX / micro-ATX
Front I/O Ports: USB3.0 x2 Mic/Audio x1
Internal 5.25" Bays: 0
Internal 3.5" Bays: 2
Internal 2.5" Bays: 2
Expansion Slots: 4
Max PSU Length: 210mm
Max CPU Cooler Height: 165mm
Max GPU Length: 330mm
Radiator Support: Front: 280mm, 240mm / Top: 280mm, 240mm / Rear: 120mm
Case Type: Micro ATX Case
Colour Options: Black (MACUBE 110), White (MACUBE 110 WH)
Case Material: ABS, SPCC, Tempered Glass
Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX / micro-ATX
Front I/O Ports: USB3.0 x2 Mic/Audio x1
Internal 5.25" Bays: 0
Internal 3.5" Bays: 2
Internal 2.5" Bays: 2
Expansion Slots: 4
Max PSU Length: 210mm
Max CPU Cooler Height: 165mm
Max GPU Length: 330mm
Radiator Support: Front: 280mm, 240mm / Top: 280mm, 240mm / Rear: 120mm
Pricing and Availability
The DeepCool MACUBE 110 and MACUBE 110 WH are both now available at Scan Computers for £39.98.