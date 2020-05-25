Dell and AMD Presents Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop

Dell, makers of the Alienware gaming laptops, in collaboration with AMD presents the Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop featuring the AMD Advantage System. AMD first introduces the first AMD Advantage system at CES 2020 which features a combination of high-performance Ryzen CPUs with AMD Radeon graphics plus an extensive suite of AMD Technology and Software. Today, Dell and AMD are proud to present the most comprehensive all-AMD gaming solution ever in the new Dell G5 SE gaming laptop.
The Dell G5 SE, featuring the AMD Advantage system, is powered by the latest Ryzen mobile APU and AMD Radeon RX 5000 mobile graphics which allows users to play the latest games at high framerates and excel at content creation and productivity all in one package. The Dell G5 SE is packed with gamer-centric features including AMD FreeSync and AMD Radeon Adrenalin Software suite along with new innovations such as AMD SmartShift which is AMDs equivalent of the NVIDIA Optimus Technology.
Dell G5 15 SE Gaming LaptopThe Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen H-Series processor with Radeon graphics from a 6-core Ryzen 5 4600H with 4.0GHz boost clock up to an 8-core Ryzen 9 4900H with 4.4GHz boost clock. It comes with 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory and fast NVMe SSD storage. The laptop also features the AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphics build on the 7nm AMD RDNA gaming architecture with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. The Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate and can be configured with fast Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking. It can also be configured with a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard.
Pricing and Availability
The Dell G5 15 Special Edition (SE) is now available at Dell.com starting at $879.99 for the base model with AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with Radeon graphics processor.
Sources: AMD Community, Dell