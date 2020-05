Dell and AMD Presents Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop

The Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen H-Series processor with Radeon graphics – from a 6-core Ryzen 5 4600H with 4.0GHz boost clock up to an 8-core Ryzen 9 4900H with 4.4GHz boost clock. It comes with 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory and fast NVMe SSD storage. The laptop also features the AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphics build on the 7nm AMD RDNA gaming architecture with 6GB of GDDR6 memory. The Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop packs a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate and can be configured with fast Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking. It can also be configured with a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard.The Dell G5 15 Special Edition (SE) is now available at Dell.com starting at $879.99 for the base model with AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with Radeon graphics processor.Sources: AMD Community