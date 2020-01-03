Dell Introduces XPS 13 (2020) Ahead of CES 2020

Dell introduces the new and redesigned Dell XPS 13 (2020 model) ahead of CES 2020, Dells first-ever laptop with a four-sided, borderless InfinityEdge display powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processors. As always, the Dell XPS 13 feature the brands most premium features to create superior computing using the latest technologies, finest materials, smaller and thinner profile, and larger display format. The Dell XPS 13 9300 uses machined aluminium, carbon fibre, woven glass fibre, and hardened Corning Gorilla Glass for its durable and ultra-lightweight design starting at 1.2 kilograms. The Dell XPS 13 is a popular lightweight laptop for content creation, an alternative to Apples Macbook Pro.
The Dell XPS 13 9300 sports narrow bezels on every side reducing the InfinityEdge borders to create a smaller and thinner form-factor compared to the previous-generation XPS 13. The new Dell XPS 13 will be sporting a larger 16:10 display format along which is also 25% brighter for clearer and more vibrant visuals. The Dell XPS 13 9300 will be powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processors. The new Dell XPS 13 will also be having a larger touchpad along with its larger display, an edge-to-edge keyboard, and a one-handed opening mechanism.
Dell XPS 13 9300 (2020 model) SpecificationsModel:
XPS 13 (9300)
Processor Options:
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor (4MB cache, up to 3.4GHz)
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor (6MB cache, up to 3.6GHz)
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor (8MB cache, up to 3.9GHz)
Graphics:
- Intel UHD Graphics
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Operating System:
- Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Microsoft Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Ubuntu 18.04 (fingerprint reader, Waves MaxxAudio and Cortana not supported)
On-Board Memory Options:
- 4GB LPDDR4 Dual Channel SDRAM at 3733MHz
- 8GB LPDDR4x Dual Channel SDRAM at 3733MHz
- 16GB LPDDR4x Dual Channel SDRAM at 3733MHz
- 32GB LPDDR4x Dual Channel SDRAM at 3733MHz
Storage Options:
- 256GB PCIe 3 x4 SSD
- 512GB PCIe 3 x4 SSD
- 1TB PCIe 3 x4 SSD
- 2TB PCIe 3 x4 SSD
Display Options:
- 13.4-inch 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge touch display, HDR 400, 500-nit, 100% sRGB + DCI-P3 90% colour gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 0.65% anti-reflective, anti-smudge
- 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge touch display, 500-nit, 100% sRGB colour gamut, 1800:1 contrast ratio, 0.65% antireflective, anti-smudge
- 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge display, 500-nit, 100% sRGB colour gamut, 1800:1 contrast ratio, anti-glare
AC Adapter:
- 45W AC adapter, (USB Type-C)
Integrated Battery:
- 52WHr battery
Wireless:
- Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2x2) built on Intel chipset + Bluetooth 5
- Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX500-DBS (2x2) built on Qualcomm 6390 chipset + Bluetooth 5
Ports, Slots, and Chassis:
- 2x Thunderbolt 3 [(DisplayPort / power delivery (4 lanes of PCI Express Gen 3)]
- 1x microSD card reader v4.0
- 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack
- 1x Type-C to USB-A v3.0
Touch Display:
- Optional
Pricing and Availability
The new Dell XPS 13 9300 will be available in the standard edition with Windows 10 and the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition featuring Ubuntu 18.04LTS. The standard edition Dell XPS 13 9300 is available in black and white colours and starts at $999.99 USD. The Dell XPS 13 9300 Developer Edition starts at $1,199.99 USD. The Dell XPS 13 9300 models will be available in the US, Canada, and select European countries in February 2020.
Dell at CES 2020
Dell will be demonstrating its latest products including the Dell XPS 13 9300 at CES 2020 including the new Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor, Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor, new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor, and others.
CES 2020 #DellExperience LIVE Press Conference on January 7 @ 10 am PT
