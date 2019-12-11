Detroit: Become Human System Specs Revised Upward On Eve Of Release

Minimum Spec:



OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-8350, 4.2 GHz (6 to 8 logical cores minimum highly recommended)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

Video RAM: 3GB or more



Recommended Spec:



OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: i5-8400 @ 2.8GHz or Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video RAM: 4GB or more

As we reported last month, Quantic Dream are bringingto PC for the first time exclusively to the Epic Games Store. Prior to this the game was a gorgeously rendered console exclusive, and should look great at 4K on PC with appropriate hardware.Unfortunately, it appears that hardware is itself a sticking point. Just ahead of the scheduled release date Quantic Dream took to Twitter to announce revised minimum and recommended PC system specifications, and the revisions are in a distinctly upward direction. CPU Performance, Minimum GPU and RAM requirements all look much more stringent, although it should be noted that the recommended GPU has been updated downwards. Breaking it down:It appears that system and video memory requirements for acceptable performance (previously 4GB and 2GB respectively) were both underreported, but it also now demands Windows 10 (Win 7 was acceptable), more CPU cores (the quad-core i7-2700K is replaced by the 6-core i5-8400) and faster graphics (up from a GTX 660). Only the recommended GPU has dipped somewhat, from a GTX 1080 to a GTX 1060/ RX 580.Releasing much higher specifications so close to launch, especially when pre-orders were available for over a month, clearly isn't acceptable. But to rule out an entire OS (old as it may be) is ridiculous, and will hopefully be joined by easy to claim refunds for affected parties. Furthermore, there's no specific information on the quality settings and performance expectations for these representative 'minimum' and 'recommended' systems; it's conceivable that the much-lauded 4K visuals may require a system far, far beyond that which Quantic Dream have shared.If you're still interested check out the Epic Games Store page for the game, which is being sold at an MSRP of £29.99 and can be played from December 12th. Also note that the old system specs have been scrubbed from the Store page.