DHL Launches DHL F1 Esports Contest

DHL launches the DHL F1 Esports contest inviting F1 gamers to record and send their fastest lap for a chance to get featured on the F1 Virtual GP live stream and win racing sim equipment and a deluxe edition of the F1 2020 game on the gaming platform of your choice. Record and submit your fastest lap of the virtual Canadian GP circuit (Circuit Gilles Villeneuve) on the F1 2019 game. Submission is now open up until 23:59 BST on June 11, 2020. The winner will then be adjudicated, the fastest lap selected, and the winner contacted ahead of the 14th of June.
How To EnterStep 1: Fill out your details in the form at the contest page
Step 2: Record your lap of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve track (TV pod view preferable; 1920 x 1080 59.94fps - H264 (mp4) format; track audio only with no comments or talking) on the F1 2019 game (PC, Xbox, PlayStation platforms accepted)
Step 3: Download the file
Step 4: Send a link to download the file via WeTransfer to [email protected]
PrizesWinner
1 x Fastest Lap of the virtual Canadian GP shown on the official F1® Virtual GP live stream on Sunday 14th June 2020
1 x Fanatec sim racing equipment set (either 1 x CSL Elite F1 set if requested on PS4, or 1 x set of CSL Elite Wheel Base v1.1, Clubsport Steering Wheel Formula v2, and CSL Elite Pedals if requested on Xbox One; if requested on PC winner may choose either set)
1 x deluxe edition copy of the F1® 2020 game on the console of your choice
Runner-Up
1 x deluxe edition copy of the F1® 2020 game on the console of your choice
To learn more or enter the DHL F1 Esports contest, visit inmotion.dhl/en/formula-1/virtual-fastest-lap/