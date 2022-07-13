Dirac and ASUS Push the Boundaries of Mobile Sound in the New ROG Phone 6

Swedish digital audio pioneer Dirac and ASUS today announced collaboration on the newly launched ROG Phone 6 Series, which features audiophile-level sound quality that fully immerses gamers in the heart of the action and establishes a new standard in mobile audio.
Dirac Virtuo Spatial AudioThe new ROG gaming phone from ASUS features the Dirac Virtuo spatial audio solution, which leverages patented algorithms to enable immersive stereo sound from the smartphone's built-in speakers while also enhancing the speakers' overall sound quality. Dirac and ASUS previously collaborated on the ROG Phone 3, ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5s. Now, the bar for smartphone audio has yet again been raised with the launch of the ROG Phone 6 series.
Dirac Virtuo addresses these challenges head-on to reimagine the smartphone audio experience. The solution enables a spatial, expanded soundscape with accurate sound localization on the ROG Phone 6 series. The directions from which different sounds appear are heard with higher precision and accuracy. For instance, when opponents move across the screen, the player can clearly hear their footsteps smoothly entering from left, approaching the center, and continuing to fade to the right, creating a true, authentic sense of immersion and spatialization.
Furthermore, it's patented technologies phase-align the dual speakers to deliver accurate center imaging with enhanced clarity, contrast, and depth rarely heard on smartphones. To optimize bass performance and enable the ROG Phone 6 series to achieve deeper levels of bass than otherwise thought possible, Dirac Virtuo features an upgraded virtual bass technology that creates a deeper and more natural bass experience, yet with minimal unwanted colorations allowing gamers to not just hear the sound but also feel the energy and excitement of the gameplay.
More specifically, Dirac Virtuo features numerous breakthrough technologies. Patented MIMO mixed-phase speaker co-optimization technology phase-aligns ROG Phone 6s dual speakers to improve center image, clarity, and immersion. Soundstage widening technology extends the perceived distance between speakers to create a spatial, expanded soundscape otherwise not possible. An industry-first MEMS microphone array measurement technology ensures accurate measurement of acoustic characters, while a new version of its virtual bass technology enables deeper bass from small speakers, with minimal unwanted colorations.
Together, these technologies deliver a high-quality, immersive gaming experience that even the most discerning audiophiles and passionate gamers will appreciate.
GameFX Audio
The GameFX audio system on the ROG Phone 6 series features symmetrical dual front-facing stereo speakers, along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone will also support the ROG Cetra True Wireless headphones, which feature the Dirac Opteo sound optimization solution which digitally optimizes the headphones sound to overcome hardware limitations and enable them to perform at their full potential.
Learn more about Dirac Virtuo that empowers the ROG Phone 6 Series at Dirac.com