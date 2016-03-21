Discord Go Live To Temporarily Support Up to 50 People

12.03.2020


Discord does its part in helping as the COVID-19 outbreak disrupts virtually everything. People living in regions affected by the coronavirus are already using Discord to keep in touch and stay on track, from attending online classes to remote working at home. Discord aims to further assist users that use Discords services by temporarily raising the limit on Go Live to support up to 50 people at a time from 10 people. Discords Go Live is free to use and allows users to privately stream or screen share apps with other users which can be watched on any Discord supported device. Go Live can be used to conduct online classes, corporate meetings, and other group meeting applications.



Discord announced its Go Live update via Discords social media channels including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Learn more about how to use Discords Go Live feature here. Go Live - Screen Share is still in the beta, and therefore you may encounter technical issues.

Check out the Vortez Discord Channel here.

