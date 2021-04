Discord Rejects Offer and Stays Independent

Founded in 2012, Discord is a voice communications application that got popular with gamers and streamers. During the pandemic, Discord acquired over 150 million users worldwide. This rapid growth attracted the attention of big companies like Microsoft . Discord is now used by gamers, students, and even professionals that have shifted to working from home. What makes Discord popular among its users is its lack of advertisements. Instead of ads, Discord relies on paid subscriptions in exchange for premium features and functions.Check out the Vortez Discord channel here: https://discord.gg/b38HQ6QE Source: The Wall Street Journal