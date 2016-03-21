Discord Rejects Offer and Stays Independent
Discord was in a hot seat recently with Microsoft interested in acquiring the popular chat start-up. The Wall Street Journal reports that Microsoft is interested in acquiring Discord for US$10 billion and that they could complete the deal within a month. Yesterday, Discord has seemingly rejected Microsofts offer as well as offers from two other parties. Discord is said to be happy staying independent for now.
Founded in 2012, Discord is a voice communications application that got popular with gamers and streamers. During the pandemic, Discord acquired over 150 million users worldwide. This rapid growth attracted the attention of big companies like Microsoft. Discord is now used by gamers, students, and even professionals that have shifted to working from home. What makes Discord popular among its users is its lack of advertisements. Instead of ads, Discord relies on paid subscriptions in exchange for premium features and functions.
Check out the Vortez Discord channel here: https://discord.gg/b38HQ6QE
Source: The Wall Street Journal
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« ASUS Introduces ROG Ryujin II Coolers with Advanced Asetek Cooling · Discord Rejects Offer and Stays Independent