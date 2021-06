DOOM Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Limited Edition Demon Slayer Bundle Available Now

EU Bundle



North America Bundle

DOOM Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gameplay in 4K





A copy of Doom EternalNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition graphics cardAn exclusive Titanium Slayer Collectible mini-figure, matching the aesthetics of the GeForce RTX 3080 TiAn exclusive Titanium DOOM Eternal-GeForce RTX T-shirtAn exclusive DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods oversized 15.75 x 35.44-inch mouse pad, featuring key art from part 2 of the campaign expansion$100 of Bethesda Store credit (North America only)DOOM Slayer Stubbins Plush and DOOM Rolltop Backpack “UAC” (Europe only)Register from June 23, 2021 5:00 p.m. (CET) to July 7, 2021 11:59 p.m. (CET). The winners will be drawn at random and notified on July 8, 2021. If selected, you will have 48 hours to complete your order through a unique link sent to your email address. If you do not complete your order within the specified period, your offer will expire and we will draw another participant to take your place.The DOOM Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundle is open for raffle registry in North America (open to legal residents of the United States and Canada) via the Bethesda Store . Winners will get the chance to purchase the bundle for US$1450.The bundle is also open for European residents (excluding Italy) with raffle entry registration at the European Bethesda Store for €1399.99.Learn more about the DOOM Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Limited Edition Demon Slayer Bundle at NVIDIA and Bethesda