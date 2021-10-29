Ducky X SOU . SOU Limited Edition Keyboards

DuckyChannel launches a new collaboration with Japanese brand SOU.SOU, presenting a collection of limited edition Ducky keyboards. Presenting the Ducky X SOU.SOU One 2 full size and One 2 Mini RGB, featuring SOU.SOUs iconic number element design. Vivid colors and dye-sublimation keycaps for users and fans to choose the right keyboard fitted to their needs. Ducky X SOU.SOU limited edition keyboard features a detachable USB Type-C cable, N-Key rollover, Per-key RGB lighting, 2 form-factors of 60%, and 100% for users to choose. Both keyboards also use durable CHERRY MX switches.
Durable Keycaps
Dye-Sublimation uses heat to transfer dye onto durable PBT keycaps to apply images that will never fade away after years of use. The keycaps are also stain-resistant.
CHERRY MX Switches
Ducky X SOU.SOU limited edition keyboard provides a wide range of Cherry MX switches ranging from tactile feedback MX Brown and MX Blue switches and linear feel MX Silver, MX Red, MX Black, and MX Silent red switches.
