Ducky X SOU . SOU Limited Edition Keyboards

Dye-Sublimation uses heat to transfer dye onto durable PBT keycaps to apply images that will never fade away after years of use. The keycaps are also stain-resistant.Ducky X SOU.SOU limited edition keyboard provides a wide range of Cherry MX switches ranging from tactile feedback MX Brown and MX Blue switches and linear feel MX Silver, MX Red, MX Black, and MX Silent red switches.For more information, please visit the links below.