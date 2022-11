DuckyChannel Introduces Ducky One 3 AURA Edition Keyboards

Ducky One 3 Mini AURA White



Ducky One 3 AURA with Exclusive QUACK Mechanics Design

Fully Customizable Switches

Choose Your Size

Stain-resistant keycaps with a frosted surface to embrace all challenges head-on.Designed with perfecting weight distribution and center of gravity in mind to enhance stability & precision.Reduces undesired sounds, immerse yourself in the raw acoustics of genuine switches.Stabilizers fine-tuned for an exceptional typing experience where the user and keyboard become one.Ducky One 3 AURA Series uses a detachable USB Type-C cable, N-Key rollover, and an assortment of switches to choose from. The fully transparent Kailh Jelly Box switch is one of the highlights. Unique switch structure to ensure dust-proof and a smooth linear switch feel. Gateron Baby Kangaroo switch on the other hand is the first time Ducky brings a tactile switch that delivers a larger tactile drop for a clear typing feel. Ducky continues offering dependable Cherry RGB switches ranging from Blue, Brown, Speed Silver, and Red.The Ducky One 3 AURA Series keyboards are available in four common size layouts: 60%, 65%, 80%, and standard full-sized 100% form factors.DuckyChannel did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the new Ducky One 3 AURA Edition keyboards at DuckyChannel.com.tw