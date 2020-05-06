DuckyChannel Introduces Ducky One 3 AURA Edition Keyboards

DuckyChannel is launching new AURA editions of our acclaimed One 3 mechanical series to celebrate its 1 year anniversary. Featuring exciting new switch variations and stunning aesthetic changes to marvellously illuminate a set-up. Duckys tried and true Quack Mechanics design is still featured in these new stunning versions of the One 3 series. Enjoy the splendid vibe of the Aurora at home through the rich colour spectrum from our 16.7 million RGB LEDs!

Ducky One 3 Mini AURA White


Ducky One 3 AURA with Exclusive QUACK Mechanics Design

Translucent AC Keycaps
Stain-resistant keycaps with a frosted surface to embrace all challenges head-on.

Optimized Construction
Designed with perfecting weight distribution and center of gravity in mind to enhance stability & precision.

Authentic Acoustics
Reduces undesired sounds, immerse yourself in the raw acoustics of genuine switches.

Tuned for Balance
Stabilizers fine-tuned for an exceptional typing experience where the user and keyboard become one.

Fully Customizable Switches

Ducky One 3 AURA Series uses a detachable USB Type-C cable, N-Key rollover, and an assortment of switches to choose from. The fully transparent Kailh Jelly Box switch is one of the highlights. Unique switch structure to ensure dust-proof and a smooth linear switch feel. Gateron Baby Kangaroo switch on the other hand is the first time Ducky brings a tactile switch that delivers a larger tactile drop for a clear typing feel. Ducky continues offering dependable Cherry RGB switches ranging from Blue, Brown, Speed Silver, and Red.

Choose Your Size

The Ducky One 3 AURA Series keyboards are available in four common size layouts: 60%, 65%, 80%, and standard full-sized 100% form factors.

DuckyChannel did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the new Ducky One 3 AURA Edition keyboards at DuckyChannel.com.tw.


