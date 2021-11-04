DuckyChannel Launches One 3 Series Featuring QUACK Mechanics Design Philosophy

DuckyChannel is officially launching the new Ducky One 3 Series mechanical keyboards featuring the exclusive QUACK Mechanics Design Philosophy. Successor to Duckys renowned One 2 Series, the One 3 Series features four prominent characteristics: True PBT Double-Shot Keycaps, Optimized Construction, Authentic Acoustics, and Tuned for Balance. The new Ducky One 3 Series will launch with an exclusive addition, the CHERRY MX Clear RGB switches.
QUACK Mechanics Design PhilosophyTrue PBT Double-Shot Keycaps
Stain-resistant keycaps with a frosted surface to embrace all challenges head-on. Ducky uses only the finest materials, our keycaps are made from true PBT. The seamless legends are formed through a double-shot technique where two plastics are molded together, allowing legends to never fade away even after multiple years of use. Molded with a frosted surface, you can take control with confidence. These keycaps are shine and stain-resistant, made for fast movements and non-stop use, all while maintaining their original look.
Optimized Construction
Designed with perfecting weight distribution and center of gravity in mind to enhance stability and precision. The Ducky One 3 Series has a refined weight distribution and lowered height to improve stability during the most rigorous of moments. Its front-to-back weight ratio is meticulously designed to keep the keyboard in one position, essential for advanced gaming and typing.
Authentic Acoustics
Reduces undesired sounds, immerse yourself in the raw acoustics of genuine switches. The joy of typing is heightened to another level with our advanced sound-suppression features. The materials provide a sound dampening effect, allowing the raw sound of switches to be the acoustic focal point and also softening your typing experience. Moreover, Pro (Hot-Swap) editions are fitted with an extra sound reduction pad that further negates any unwanted sounds and enhances impact absorption.
Tuned for Balance
Stabilizers fine-tuned for an exceptional typing experience where the user and keyboard become one. Premium stabilizers are the foundation of a pleasant typing experience. Ducky utilizes exclusive stabilizers made from specially formulated synthetic materials and lubrication to create a solid & consistent typing feel for those larger keys.
Check out the Ducky One 3 Series keyboards at DuckyChannel