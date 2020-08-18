EA Access and Origin Access Becomes EA Play

Press ReleaseThe EA Access and Origin Access subscription game services will now be under one name starting today, August 18, as it becomes EA Play. Also, Origin Access Premier will become EA Play Pro. All the benefits of EA Access and Origin Access such as access to top titles, early game trials, and the 10% membership discount will also remain the same. Plus, EA will be adding more benefits to EA Play starting with exclusive in-game challenges, monthly reward drops for members on selected titles, and more.
Watch the EA Play 2020 live featuring new games and game expansions including Apex Legends: Season 6, Sims 4, Command & Conquer Remastered, and more.
Why EA Play?
EA Play puts you at the centre of the experience. Moving all the benefits to a single brand is an important step in streamlining our services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play.
What Do I Get with EA Play?
Members will be able to access exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, unlock special member-only content, play early trials of brand-new titles, get instant access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles, and save 10% on EA digital purchases, from full games to DLC. Exclusive challenges, rewards, and the content will vary from title to title. Early access challenges and rewards include Ultimate Team Packs which consists of exclusive vanity items and cosmetics and more.
Annual EA Play Event
The annual EA Play event will now be called EA Play Live
which will showcase the latest EA news and game updates released for the global community.