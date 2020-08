EA Access and Origin Access Becomes EA Play

Why EA Play?

What Do I Get with EA Play?

Annual EA Play Event

EA Play puts you at the centre of the experience. Moving all the benefits to a single brand is an important step in streamlining our services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play.Members will be able to access exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, unlock special member-only content, play early trials of brand-new titles, get instant access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles, and save 10% on EA digital purchases, from full games to DLC. Exclusive challenges, rewards, and the content will vary from title to title. Early access challenges and rewards include Ultimate Team Packs which consists of exclusive vanity items and cosmetics and more.The annual EA Play event will now be called EA Play Live which will showcase the latest EA news and game updates released for the global community.