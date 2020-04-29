EA Partners with Google To Bring EA Games To Stadia Platform

Electronic Arts and Google announced a partnership to launch five EA games on the Google Stadia cloud-based gaming platform. The five games include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, EA SPORTS FIFA, and Madden NFL. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a single-player third-person action-adventure game from Respawn and EA, is scheduled to launch on Google Stadia by the end of this year. The other games will follow this winter with more games to follow next year.
Cloud is opening up exciting new possibilities for play, said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. In partnering with Google Stadia, we have an opportunity to deliver some creative and innovative game experiences on an exciting new platform.
"Were thrilled to see some of Electronic Arts biggest hits come to the Stadia. I can't wait to play EA SPORTS FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on my favourite screens instantly with the simple click of a button," said Phil Harrison, GM, and VP at Google.
Google Stadia
Stadia is Googles cloud-based gaming platform that allows users to play the latest games on TVs, laptops, desktops, and supported smartphones and tablets. Stadia is Googles equivalent of GeForce NOW. Stadia is powered by Google's datacentres allowing users to run games at premium specs of up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR support on supported devices. Stadia will be offering free games users can claim each month. Learn more about Google Stadia at stadia.google.com.
Source: EA.com