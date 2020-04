EA Partners with Google To Bring EA Games To Stadia Platform

Google Stadia

Stadia is Google’s cloud-based gaming platform that allows users to play the latest games on TVs, laptops, desktops, and supported smartphones and tablets. Stadia is Google’s equivalent of GeForce NOW . Stadia is powered by Google's datacentres allowing users to run games at premium specs of up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR support on supported devices. Stadia will be offering free games users can claim each month. Learn more about Google Stadia at stadia.google.com