EA Reveal System Requirements & HOTAS Support For Star Wars: Squadrons

Recommended (non-VR) / Minimum (VR)



OS: Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 3200G

Processor (Intel): Intel I7-7700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 30GB



Minimum (non-VR)



OS: Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 1300X

Processor (Intel): Intel I5-7600

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 30GB



Recommended (VR)



OS: Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 3200G

Processor (Intel): Intel I7-7700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1070 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 30GB

looks set to be a five-on-five dogfighting arcade flight sim with single-player campaign, but little is known outside of that in terms of its contents. The team at Motive are keeping their cards close to their chest, which is perhaps understandable considering that conventional wisdom dictates that these titles have a niche following at best. Many PC gamers in their 30's and 40's grew up with Star Wars: X-Wing, Tie-Fighter and the Wing Commander franchise, yet younger counterparts will have struggled to find Triple-A equivalents in the 00's and 2010's. First-person shooters such as the Battlefront series are a far more secure proposition.A few other aspects of the title have slowly been divulged in conversations after the reveal however. It will apparently be a $30 rather than full-priced $60 title, and not incorporate microtransactions - apolicy departure by a publisher notorious for its full-price+full monetisation practices. Plus, VR HMD manufacturers will be ecstatic to hear that it will be a supported mode on PC, and to augment that experience the developers intend to support joysticks and HOTAS flight sticks (potentially up-to and including elaborate set-ups such as the Logitech G X5x H.O.T.A.S. range ). And in a surprise move the team have even relayed minimum and recommended system specifications, well ahead of time.These specifications should hold no fear for established PC gamers and will provide a good framework for upgrades over the summer to those who have let their systems lapse for a few generations. Given its modest CPU requirements, most modern systems equipped with an NVIDIA RTX 20-series or AMD RX 5600 XT (or better) GPU should be more than set for their next adventure in a galaxy far, far away.is scheduled for release on October 2nd 2020 across multiple platforms, and will be sold via Steam and the Epic Games Store.