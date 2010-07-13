ECS Launches LIVA One H410 Slim Mini PC

ECS launches the LIVA One H410 slim mini PC offering desktop performance in a compact space-saving size. The ECS LIVA One H410 is designed for business applications with its power-efficient 10th generation Intel Core processor and optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) support for various expansions.
ECS configured the LIVA One H410 with up to a 10th generation Intel Core i9 processor with M.2 SSD storage, up to 64GB memory, and 7 USB ports to support all your peripherals and other devices. The slim mini-PC supports dual displays through the HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, supporting up to 4K monitors. It also packs the latest Wi-Fi 6 solution with Bluetooth 5.1. The LIVA One H410 is a slim and compact powerhouse for business, home, and entertainment applications.
Exceptional Multitasking PerformanceThe ECS LIVA One H410 is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processors, up to an Intel Core i9 65W CPU. It can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR4-2666MHz memory. With TPM 2.0 support, LIVA One H410 is an absolute choice for small to mid-size businesses (SMBs).
Space-saving DesignThe ECS LIVA One H410 measure only 205 x 176 x 33 mm, even smaller than a book. It can be placed vertically or mounted in VESA-compatible displays.
Stunning 4K visual experience
LIVA One H410 equips with 1 HDMI 1.4, 2 DisplayPort 1.2, and 1 D-Sub, which supports 4K displays through HDMI and DisplayPort.
Easy To Upgrade StorageThe LIVA One H410 supports one M.2 SSD and a 2.5 drive. Drive slots are easily accessible with its thumbscrew design making upgrades easy and tool-free.
