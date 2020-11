ECS Launches LIVA One H410 Slim Mini PC

Exceptional Multitasking Performance

The ECS LIVA One H410 is powered by the 10th generation Intel Core processors, up to an Intel Core i9 65W CPU. It can be configured with up to 64GB of DDR4-2666MHz memory. With TPM 2.0 support, LIVA One H410 is an absolute choice for small to mid-size businesses (SMBs).The ECS LIVA One H410 measure only 205 x 176 x 33 mm, even smaller than a book. It can be placed vertically or mounted in VESA-compatible displays.LIVA One H410 equips with 1 HDMI 1.4, 2 DisplayPort 1.2, and 1 D-Sub, which supports 4K displays through HDMI and DisplayPort.The LIVA One H410 supports one M.2 SSD and a 2.5 drive. Drive slots are easily accessible with its thumbscrew design making upgrades easy and tool-free.