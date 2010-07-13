ECS Launches LIVA Q1D and Q1L Mini PCs

Press Release
ECS introduces two new LIVA Q1 series mini-PCs the LIVA Q1D and LIVA Q1L. Powered by the Intel Apollo Lake Pentium and Celeron processors, the new mini PCs offer efficient computing for work and study at home and home entertainment needs. In addition, the LIVA Q1 Series is also ideal for business applications including digital signage, thin-client, and terminal applications.
The LIVA Q1D features dual display outputs while the LIVA Q1L features dual Gigabit LAN ports, both come equipped with either 32GB or 64GB eMMC storage and a MicroSD slot for storage expansion. The mini PCs come equipped with 2GB or 4GB of LPDDR4 memory. Both mini PCs support Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11ac for wireless networking. It also features Intel HD graphics with support for 4K video playback. The LIVA Q1 series also features a built-in cooling fan to keep it cool.
Multiple ways to connect peripherals
LIVA Q1 series integrate various kinds of I/O to support all your needs in one tiny PC that smaller than a mouse, including 2 USB 3.2 Gen1, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, and Gigabit LAN. Besides HDMI, LIVA Q1D gears with DisplayPort for users to connect double screens to speed up work efficiency. LIVA Q1L equipped with two Gigabit LAN to ensure the stability of your internet access and it can be separated into internal and external internet for security needs. These kinds of applications can be used for families to set up a NAS system and for companies to secure their classified information.
Connecting the world
Due to the high demand for internet, the LIVA Q1 series provides diverse solutions for both LAN and wireless systems. It supports Bluetooth 4.1 and wireless Internet 802.11ac. With the most high-speed Internet access, you can view streamlined movies or YouTube in your home theatre smoother.
Lifelike 4K Vision
Users can easily build a home theatre with the LIVA Q1 series by mounted behind TV without extra cable. LIVA Q1 series features with Intel HD Graphics 500/505 to support 4K visuals for users to have astounding visual experience while watching movies at home.
