ECS Launches LIVA Q1D and Q1L Mini PCs

LIVA Q1 series integrate various kinds of I/O to support all your needs in one tiny PC that smaller than a mouse, including 2 USB 3.2 Gen1, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, and Gigabit LAN. Besides HDMI, LIVA Q1D gears with DisplayPort for users to connect double screens to speed up work efficiency. LIVA Q1L equipped with two Gigabit LAN to ensure the stability of your internet access and it can be separated into internal and external internet for security needs. These kinds of applications can be used for families to set up a NAS system and for companies to secure their classified information.Due to the high demand for internet, the LIVA Q1 series provides diverse solutions for both LAN and wireless systems. It supports Bluetooth 4.1 and wireless Internet  802.11ac. With the most high-speed Internet access, you can view streamlined movies or YouTube in your home theatre smoother.Users can easily build a home theatre with the LIVA Q1 series by mounted behind TV without extra cable. LIVA Q1 series features with Intel HD Graphics 500/505 to support 4K visuals for users to have astounding visual experience while watching movies at home.To learn more, visit the product page links below: