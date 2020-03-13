EGX Rezzed 2020 Postponed Until the Summer

[..] Having monitored the situation around COVID-19 constantly over these last few weeks and following many hours of conversation internally and with our partners, we have taken the incredibly difficult decision to move EGX: Rezzed to Summer 2020 with date and announcement forthcoming. We did everything that we could to try to run the event as planned, but ultimately, maintaining social distancing is neither feasible at, nor in the spirit of, the interactive and community nature of Rezzed. It is the community that makes Rezzed so special and it is our duty to make sure that your safety comes first.



To all our fans, your ticket(s) will be valid for the new Rezzed dates and no further action is needed on your part. Should you be unable to attend the new dates when we announce them or have any additional queries please contact our Customer Services team.



Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the COVID-19 virus in what is an incredibly challenging time, and we remain determined to run EGX: Rezzed in 2020 for everyone who has looked forward to and wants to attend the show.



Thank you for all the messages we have received over these last few weeks, this feedback has been invaluable in helping us determine these next steps.



Stay tuned to our website and social channels for the latest information about when three days of indie gaming fun at EGX: Rezzed will take place.

The organisers of, a large gaming and technology expo in London scheduled for later this month, have announced that the event has been postponed until later in the year . Citing the ongoing risk of accentuating the rate at which coronavirus COVID-19 is spreading in the UK, the team have opted to support the policy of 'social distancing' which will hopefully slow down the rate of spread.Tens of thousands were expected to attend Rezzed this year, and the event was set to included developer panels as well as hands-on gameplay with new triple-A and indie titles, making it a significant flash-point for large scale disease communication. As disappointed as attendees and exhibitors will be, discretion really seems to be key in this instance.EGX Rezzed is hardly alone in taking this step. Other, arguably bigger tech-centric events have been postponed or cancelled (most notably GDC and E3 2020), and just this week UEFA curtailed European club football tournaments and the Australian Formula 1 GP was effectively cancelled. Getting to grips with this virus is not something that will happen overnight, nor before the expo was due to start later this month.Organisers hope that the worst will be over before the summer, in which case there should be a Rezzed equivalent that tickets will be valid for. Ticket-holders are otherwise urged to contact their customer service channels to discuss other options; hopefully refunds will not be too difficult to arrange.