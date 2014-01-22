EK Announces Scan Computers as Official UK & Nothern Ireland Distributor

EK is proud to announce that Scan Computers UK has been appointed as its official distributor for the United Kingdom & Northern Ireland. This strategic partnership significantly strengthens EKs presence in the UK & NI market by working with Scan, one of the countrys most established and respected PC component retailers and systems integrators, to improve UK availability, delivering enhanced local service and support.
Largest-Ever UK Restock of EK Products
To mark the launch of the partnership, Scan has secured its largest-ever UK restock of EK liquid-cooling products, including:
EK-Quantum Velocity CPU water blocks
EK-Quantum Vector³ RTX 50 Series GPU water blocks
EK-Quantum Surface radiators
EK-Quantum Kinetic pump-reservoir units
EK-Quantum Reflection² distribution plates
EK-Quantum Torque fittings
EK-CryoFuel coolants and EK-loop accessories
These EK products are now available to UK customers through Scan with fast shipping, dedicated local sales support, and expert technical assistance.
Flexible Payment Options Available Through Scan
UK customers purchasing EK components or complete custom-loop builds through Scan can also spread the cost using Scans finance options, with repayment terms available over 24, 36 or 48 months. Finance is offered by Scan as a credit broker and is subject to status and affordability.
Expanded Availability via Amazon UK
EK products will also be available on Amazon UK, with Scan offering customers fast delivery with Amazon, while maintaining official UK distribution and full warranty support.
Pre-configured 3XS Gaming PCs Liquid-Cooled by EK
Scans award-winning 3XS systems offer a range of pre-built, fully liquid-cooled gaming PCs complete with the ultimate EK custom loop solutions. Designed for enthusiasts who demand high performance and premium aesthetics, these 3XS Gaming PCs can be configured with the latest Intel, AMD & NVIDIA RTX 50 Series hardware.
These fully liquid-cooled 3XS Gaming PCs are designed to unlock the full performance of the hardware, while maintaining ultra-low operating temperatures straight out of the box. Each 3XS system is professionally built, rigorously stress-tested, and backed by a full three-year warranty. Check out Scan Computer's 3XS Gaming PCs Liquid-Cooled by EK