EK Presents Active Backplate for GeForce RTX 3090 Founder Edition

EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 Active Backplate

The Active Backplate comes with a new terminal that links it to the water block, replacing the original terminal on the water block. The water block and active backplate combo will only require a single inlet and single outlet. This solution simplifies tubing installation and reduces clutter.The new terminal has four ports, two direct end ports and two through port-style. It can be flipped to have the through ports either on the side of the water block or active backplate, but the flow cannot be reversed. The inside of the water block follows the stock backplate aesthetics with ribs that span the entirety of the block.The EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 Active Backplates is available in black and silver colours, available for pre-order at the EK Webshop for $259.99. Shipping out in early September 2021.