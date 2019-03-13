EK Presents Active Backplate for GeForce RTX 3090 Founder Edition

EKWB presents the long-awaited special edition Active Backplate for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards. It has been observed that reference and Founders Edition models of the RTX 3090 can benefit from cooling the backside of the graphics card. The EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 D-RGB Active Backplate delivers active cooling to the backside of the graphics card and complements the EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 Special Edition water blocks.
The Active Backplate cools all the PCB hotspots on the backside of the graphics card including the GPU core and VRM. Installing the Active Backplate adds 16.8mm thickness to the graphics card from the PCB which will require one PCI slot empty above. The Active Backplate also comes with D-RGB lighting which supports most motherboard RGB sync technologies.
EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 Active Backplate
The Active Backplate comes with a new terminal that links it to the water block, replacing the original terminal on the water block. The water block and active backplate combo will only require a single inlet and single outlet. This solution simplifies tubing installation and reduces clutter.
The new terminal has four ports, two direct end ports and two through port-style. It can be flipped to have the through ports either on the side of the water block or active backplate, but the flow cannot be reversed. The inside of the water block follows the stock backplate aesthetics with ribs that span the entirety of the block.
Pricing and Availability
The EK-Quantum Vector FE RTX 3090 Active Backplates is available in black and silver colours, available for pre-order at the EK Webshop for $259.99. Shipping out in early September 2021.