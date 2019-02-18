EK Water Block Launches EK-Loot Mousepads

EK Water Blocks launches the EK Loot product line that consists of gaming gears and peripherals and the first product to be launched are the EK-Loot Mousepads. Available in a wide range of sizes from small to extra large, the EK-Loot Mousepads are designed to provide exceptional tracking performance that will fit the needs of even the most demanding gamers.
The EK-Loot Mousepads are 3mm thick with a non-slip rubber base that keeps them in place even during the most intense gaming sessions. The edge of the mousepad is decorated with dense anti-fray stitching that increases durability and prevents everyday wear and tear. The large size is available in black and grey colours.
Sizes:
EK-Loot Mousepad Black S: 240 x 200mm
EK-Loot Mousepad Black M: 600 x 300mm
EK-Loot Mousepad Black L: 900 x 400mm
EK-Loot Mousepad Grey L: 900 x 400mm
EK-Loot Mousepad Black XL: 1220 x 600mm
Pricing and Availability
The EK-Loot Mousepads are now available at the EK Webshop. See pricing below.
EK-Loot Mousepad Black S: 8.90
EK-Loot Mousepad Black M: 19.90
EK-Loot Mousepad Black L: 34.90
EK-Loot Mousepad Grey L: 34.90
EK-Loot Mousepad Black XL: 44.90