EK Water Blocks Introduces EK-AIO Liquid CPU Coolers

Powerful Pump

Fierce Fan

Robust Radiator

The EK-AIO D-RGB Series liquid CPU coolers feature a robust SPC style pump that ensures sufficient coolant flow through dense copper fin structure to deliver best-in-class cooling performance. The sizeable but durable pump housing delivers smooth and quiet operation which comes with addressable RGB lighting on the pump cover.The EK-AIO coolers come bundled with Vardar-S high-performance with D-RGB lighting. The Vardar-S fan is a high-static pressure fan designed for radiators rated at 600 to 2500 RPM with PWM function. Under the motor hub of the Vardar-S fan are a total of 9 addressable D-RGB LEDs offering perfect light diffusion even at broad daylight.The EK-AIO coolers use high-grade 28mm thick aluminium radiators with 12 channels to ensure efficient heat dissipation.The EK-AIO Series is now available for pre-order at the EK Webshop , shipping starts on the 28th of February 2020. See MSRP below.EK-AIO 120 D-RGB: US$89.99EK-AIO 240 D-RGB: US$119.99EK-AIO 360 D-RGB: US$154.99