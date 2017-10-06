EK Water Blocks Introduces EK-AIO Liquid CPU Coolers

EK Water Blocks, a world-renowned manufacturer of high-performance custom water-cooling components, enters the all-in-one liquid cooling market with its first ever plug-and-play maintenance-free liquid CPU coolers. The EK-AIO D-RGB series offers best-in-class cooling performance with fully customizable addressable D-RGB lighting. The EK-AIO D-RGB liquid CPU coolers are fully compatible with RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. The EK-AIO is available in three models varying in radiator size the EK-AIO 120 D-RGB, EK-AIO 240 D-RGB, and EK-AIO 360 D-RGB. Like most AIO coolers, the EK-AIO series is compatible with the latest AMD and Intel sockets including the Intel LGA 115X, 2011, 2011-3, and 2066 and AMDs AM4, AM3+, AM3, AM2, FM2+, FM2, and FM1.
Powerful Pump
The EK-AIO D-RGB Series liquid CPU coolers feature a robust SPC style pump that ensures sufficient coolant flow through dense copper fin structure to deliver best-in-class cooling performance. The sizeable but durable pump housing delivers smooth and quiet operation which comes with addressable RGB lighting on the pump cover.
Fierce Fan
The EK-AIO coolers come bundled with Vardar-S high-performance with D-RGB lighting. The Vardar-S fan is a high-static pressure fan designed for radiators rated at 600 to 2500 RPM with PWM function. Under the motor hub of the Vardar-S fan are a total of 9 addressable D-RGB LEDs offering perfect light diffusion even at broad daylight.
Robust Radiator
The EK-AIO coolers use high-grade 28mm thick aluminium radiators with 12 channels to ensure efficient heat dissipation.
Pricing and Availability
The EK-AIO Series is now available for pre-order at the EK Webshop, shipping starts on the 28th of February 2020. See MSRP below.
EK-AIO 120 D-RGB: US$89.99
EK-AIO 240 D-RGB: US$119.99
EK-AIO 360 D-RGB: US$154.99
Source: EKWB.com