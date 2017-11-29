EK Water Blocks Intros EK-Loop Connect Control Hub

The EK-Loop Connect

D-RGB Product Compatibility

EK-Loop Connect Technical Specification

Dimensions (L x H x W): 126 x 18 x 70mm

Power Output for Fans: 20W per header

Power Output for LEDs: 8W per header

Mounting Holes: 2.5″ drive mounting holes



Ports:

1x (PWR) 4-Pin Female Molex (2x Female SATA to 1x Male Molex Adapter Included)

6x (F1-F6) Standard 4-pin PWM Fan Header

6x (L1-L6) D-RGB Header 3-Pin 5V Digital LED Header (Pinout: +5V, D, Blocked, Ground)

3x (T1-T3) Temperature Probe Headers

1x (FLO) Flow Meter Connection (upcoming product)

1x (LVL) Coolant Level Indicator (upcoming product)

1x USB 2.0 Data Header

1x (EXT) Data Header for Daisy Chain (upcoming product)

Connect Software