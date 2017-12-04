EK Water Blocks Intros EK-Quantum Magnitude Series Water Blocks

EK Water Blocks introduces its latest addition to the Quantum Line of products - EK-Quantum Magnitude CPU water blocks. The EK-Quantum Magnitude delivers the highest performance using specific flow distribution, cold plate geometry, and mounting pressure tailored to specific CPU IHS. The EK-Quantum Magnitude features an internal geometry that creates a greater heat transfer area with less restriction that will not stress the custom loop liquid cooling system.
EK-Quantum Magnitude
EK-Quantum Magnitude uses a bold and different approach in the CPU water block cooling mechanism which accentuates an integrated X- and H-shaped three-dimensional frame with premium finishes. The EK-Quantum Magnitude CPU water blocks feature screws that are morphed into sophisticated design details offering unique aesthetics, unlike any other CPU water block.
The EK-Quantum Magnitude sports interchangeable accent frames thats available in different colours, materials, and finishes offering a higher degree of personalization and customization for builders. The EK-Quantum Magnitude comes in Intel 115X, Intel 20XX, and AMD AM4 socket optimized configurations, each available in four material versions. A choice of two models in each variation comes equipped with an addressable D-RGB LED Strip thats tucked under the inner-frame with 30 individually addressable RGB LEDs.
Pricing and Availability
The EK-Quantum Magnitude water blocks are now available at the EK Webshop starting at US$209.99. Flat nickel and flat copper cold plates and accents are also sold separately.