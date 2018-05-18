EK Waterblocks EK-Quantum Distro Plates Released For Selected Phanteks Cases

PRESS RELEASE
March 23, 2020 - EK, the premium water cooling gear manufacturer is launching the EK-Quantum Reflection Evolv X D5 PWM D-RGB - a custom-designed water cooling reservoir, routing, and pump solution made to fit two Phanteks cases - the Phanteks Evolv X and Phanteks P600S. This distro plate is specifically designed to provide advanced water cooling with a market-leading D5 pump for users who demand premium aesthetics, silence, and powerful flow.
EK-Quantum Reflection Evolv X D5 PWM D-RGB offers an all-in-one solution that includes a D5 pump, reservoir, simple mounting mechanism, and multiple industry standard G1/4" threaded inlet and outlets. The placement of these inlets and outlets is aligned to match other EK cooling components and to minimize the number of bends the user has to make when creating the loop. The distro plate can support up to one CPU water block, four GPU blocks, and a top-mounted radiator.
This water distribution plate comes with a powerful and silent, PWM-controlled genuine D5 pump and built-in addressable D-RGB LED strip that runs down the entire length of the unit while anodized black aluminium cover hides the unwanted LED hotspots.
Availability and Pricing
EK-Quantum Reflection Evolv X D5 PWM D-RGB distribution plate is made in Slovenia, Europe and is available for order through EK Webshop or EK Partner Reseller Network for 259.99.
EKWB have also outlined their current trading circumstances during these difficult times. The company is established and manufacture components within the EU, and as a result production has not been impaired too greatly thus far. Unfortunately major delivery companies are restricting services in certain regions, hindering fulfilment of customer orders to some countries. The situation remains in an understandable state of flux.
