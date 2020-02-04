EKWB and InWin Presents The EK-Quantum InWin 909EK Limited Edition Chassis
EK Water Blocks and InWin collaborate to create the ultimate showpiece chassis the EK-Quantum InWin 909EK. It is a heavily modified version of the popular InWin 909 chassis featuring an integrated distribution plate which also acts as the motherboard tray. The unique distribution plate designed by EKWB supports dual D5 pumps to power for complex loops. The chassis supports up to two 480mm XE radiators. The EK-Quantum InWin 909EK limited edition case will only be available in 200 units.
The EK-Quantum InWin 909EK chassis is part of the EK Quantum Line of products. The floating distribution plate acts as the coolant reservoir and motherboard tray with cable routing points for cable management. It has multiple inlets and outlets with standard G1/4 threads offering the best placement for hard tubing for minimal bending. The InWin 909 features a shell made of 4mm thick anodized aluminium panels with two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, audio ports, and a power button, all located on the inside of the chassis.
Technical Specifications of the case:
Model name: InWin 909EK
Dimensions (W x D x H): 255 x 575 x 540mm
Colour: Silver
Tempered Glass Panel: No
Power Supply Compatibility: ATX Length up to 250mm
Motherboard Compatibility: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX (and E-ATX up to 277mm wide)
Maximum GPU Length: 365mm
Maximum GPU Width: 180mm
Fan and Radiator Compatibility:
2 x 480mm XE Radiator + one set of fans for each radiator
Pricing and Availability
The EK-Quantum InWin 909EK limited edition case is now available for pre-order with an MSRP of US$1,499.99 at the EK Webshop and partner resellers in select regions. Estimated shipping time by March 19, 2020.
Comments
Recent Stories
« Silicon Power Introduces Superior V30 and Superior Pro V90 SD Cards · EKWB and InWin Presents The EK-Quantum InWin 909EK Limited Edition Chassis · GeForce NOW Open for All »