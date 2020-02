EKWB and InWin Presents The EK-Quantum InWin 909EK Limited Edition Chassis

Model name: InWin 909EKDimensions (W x D x H): 255 x 575 x 540mmColour: SilverTempered Glass Panel: NoPower Supply Compatibility: ATX Length up to 250mmMotherboard Compatibility: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX (and E-ATX up to 277mm wide)Maximum GPU Length: 365mmMaximum GPU Width: 180mm2 x 480mm XE Radiator + one set of fans for each radiatorThe EK-Quantum InWin 909EK limited edition case is now available for pre-order with an MSRP of US$1,499.99 at the EK Webshop and partner resellers in select regions. Estimated shipping time by March 19, 2020.