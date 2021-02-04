EKWB and MSI Presents the MPG Z590 CARBON EK X Motherboard

MSI is one of the late players to officially launch their own line-up of Intel 500 Series motherboards, launched on the 27th of January, 2021. Part of the lineup of the MPG Z590 CARBON EK X motherboard, designed in collaboration with EK Water Blocks. The motherboard features an EK-Quantum monoblock combo that delivers unparalleled cooling for the VRM section and processor. The monoblock itself is an RGB lighting zone powered by MSI Mystic Light, fully customizable using the Dragon Center app.
The MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X allows maximum performance without the noise, leveraging the superior cooling capability of liquid cooling. The motherboard comes bundled with an EK-Leak Tester to help builders with their custom liquid cooling setup.
EK-Quantum MPG Z590 CARBON EK X D-RGB
The EK-Quantum monoblock is designed to complement the new aesthetics of the MSI Z590 MPG Series motherboards with its carbon fibre pattern. A powerful 16+1+1 Duet Rail Power System provides stable power to the CPU with sixteen of the 75A power stages supplying the CPU core and the other two the integrated GPU and System Agent. The massive power delivery system allows for high overclocks and all these high-performance components are liquid-cooled with the EK-Quantum monoblock.
Key Features
Supports 11th & 10th Gen Intel Core / Pentium Celeron processors for LGA 1200 socket.
Native PCI-e gen 4.0 offers twice the bandwidth of PCI-e gen 3.0 and makes sure your GPU and storage run at maximum speed without bottlenecks.
Enhanced Power Design: 16+1+1 Duet Rail Power System, dual 8-pin CPU power connectors, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost.
MSI Mystic Light: 16.8 million colours / 29 effects controlled in one click. MYSTIC LIGHT EXTENSION supports both RGB and RAINBOW LED strip.
M.2 Shield Frozr: Both M.2 slots with Shield Frozr are built for high-performance systems and a non-stop gaming experience.
Lightning USB 20G: Built-in USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 port offers 20Gb/s transmission speed, which is 4 times faster than USB 3.2 Gen 1.
AUDIO BOOST 5: 8-channel (7.1) HD isolated audio with a high-quality audio processor for the most immersive audio experience.
2.5G LAN with LAN Manager and Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 Solution: Upgraded network solution for professional and multimedia use delivers a secure, stable, and fast network connection.
Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation.
Supports 11th & 10th Gen Intel Core / Pentium Celeron processors for LGA 1200 socket.
Native PCI-e gen 4.0 offers twice the bandwidth of PCI-e gen 3.0 and makes sure your GPU and storage run at maximum speed without bottlenecks.
Enhanced Power Design: 16+1+1 Duet Rail Power System, dual 8-pin CPU power connectors, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost.
MSI Mystic Light: 16.8 million colours / 29 effects controlled in one click. MYSTIC LIGHT EXTENSION supports both RGB and RAINBOW LED strip.
M.2 Shield Frozr: Both M.2 slots with Shield Frozr are built for high-performance systems and a non-stop gaming experience.
Lightning USB 20G: Built-in USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 port offers 20Gb/s transmission speed, which is 4 times faster than USB 3.2 Gen 1.
AUDIO BOOST 5: 8-channel (7.1) HD isolated audio with a high-quality audio processor for the most immersive audio experience.
2.5G LAN with LAN Manager and Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 Solution: Upgraded network solution for professional and multimedia use delivers a secure, stable, and fast network connection.
Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation.
Pricing and Availability
The EK-Quantum MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X motherboard will be available for pre-order on February 22, 2021, at $499.99 MSRP through the EK webshop.
Learn more about the MSI MPG Z590 CARBON EK X motherboard at MSI.com