EKWB and MSI Presents the MPG Z590 CARBON EK X Motherboard

EK-Quantum MPG Z590 CARBON EK X D-RGB

Key Features

Supports 11th & 10th Gen Intel Core / Pentium Celeron processors for LGA 1200 socket.

Native PCI-e gen 4.0 offers twice the bandwidth of PCI-e gen 3.0 and makes sure your GPU and storage run at maximum speed without bottlenecks.

Enhanced Power Design: 16+1+1 Duet Rail Power System, dual 8-pin CPU power connectors, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost.

MSI Mystic Light: 16.8 million colours / 29 effects controlled in one click. MYSTIC LIGHT EXTENSION supports both RGB and RAINBOW LED strip.

M.2 Shield Frozr: Both M.2 slots with Shield Frozr are built for high-performance systems and a non-stop gaming experience.

Lightning USB 20G: Built-in USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 port offers 20Gb/s transmission speed, which is 4 times faster than USB 3.2 Gen 1.

AUDIO BOOST 5: 8-channel (7.1) HD isolated audio with a high-quality audio processor for the most immersive audio experience.

2.5G LAN with LAN Manager and Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 Solution: Upgraded network solution for professional and multimedia use delivers a secure, stable, and fast network connection.

Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation.