EKWB Expands EK-AIO Series with EK-AIO 280 D-RGB

EKWB is expanding its All-In-One product line with the highly anticipated EK-AIO 280 D-RGB. Following the success of EK-AIO D-RGB that comes in three different sizes, the latest EK-AIO 280 D-RGB was first introduced at the EK EXPO Reloaded Livestream event. It is meant to cater to customers who eagerly awaited the 280mm radiator version combined with two 140mm D-RGB Vardar S fans.
The EK-AIO Series is simple to use and easy to install with top-of-the-class cooling performance and fully customizable D-RGB lighting. The EK-AIO is an ideal solution for anyone who wants all the benefits of liquid cooling without all the maintenance it can bring. The EK-AIOs RGB lighting is compatible with popular RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.
Watch the EK EXPO Reloaded below.
EK-AIO 280 D-RGB
The dual-fan EK-AIO with a 280mm radiator is the perfect all-rounder for standard case sizes. The radiator surface is big enough to combat any mainstream CPU on the market and even has enough headroom for overclocking. It features a robust SPC style pump that ensures sufficient coolant flow through a dense copper fin structure, delivering optimal performance for its class of AIO products currently on the market.
A sizeable pump housing indicates the quality of the pump that promises smooth and quiet operation and durability. The frosted cover of the pump unit acts as a perfect light disperser for the integrated addressable D-RGB LEDs.
The EK-AIO 280 D-RGB uses a high-grade 27mm thick aluminium radiator with a density of 19 fins per inch is ensuring efficient cooling. The stylish black radiator, while being slim, is also being efficiently utilized since the radiator core has almost the same thickness as the outer body of the radiator.
EK-Vardar S 140ER FansThe included addressable EK Vardar D-RGB fans are high-static pressure cooling fans, designed and built primarily for radiator use with liquid cooling systems. The perfectly balanced milky coloured 7-blade rotor design is optimized for light dispersion and high-pressure operation while maintaining the low noise profile throughout the whole operation range of the fan.
Pricing and Availability
The EK-AIO 280 D-RGB is now available for pre-order at the EK Webshop for 134.90/$134.99. Coming soon at the Amazon EK Store, offering no additional shipping cost for US shipping addresses.