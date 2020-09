EKWB Expands Flow Indicators Portfolio

EK-Quantum Flow Indicator D-RGB – Nickel (left), EK-Quantum Scalar Flow Indicator D-RGB – Nickel (right) EK-Quantum Flow Indicator D-RGB – Nickel (left), EK-Quantum Scalar Flow Indicator D-RGB – Nickel (right)

This standalone nickel-plated flow indicator features three female G1/4″ ports. It can be mounted in the middle of a tube-run with two fittings or fastened to any G1/4″ port on a radiator, pump, or even a block by using a dual male-threaded extender. Any of the ports can be used as either inlet or outlet. It can be installed in a straight flow-through setup, or it can replace a 90° angled fitting or a 90° bend in your loop.These nickel-plated GPU-mounted flow indicators are made to replace the stock terminal with the one integrating the flow indicator. They come in two variations, with either top-bottom or bottom-top flow patterns. Flow patterns are mandatory to be followed for proper operation of the indicators.The EK-Quantum Flow Indicator D-RGB – Nickel variants are available for pre-order at the EK webshop for $59.99.