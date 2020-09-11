EKWB Expands Flow Indicators Portfolio

EKWB releases a trio of flow indicators under the Quantum Line with new nickel variants. The EK-Quantum Flow Indicators visually display the coolant flow rate allowing for easy visual inspection for troubleshooting custom liquid cooling systems. The flow indicator also adds aesthetics and features addressable RGB lighting covered with a stylish nickel-plated aluminium front plate that hides hotspots. Aside from the standalone version, there are two more that mount directly on the EK-Quantum Vector GPU water blocks. All three come with nickel-plated aluminium cover.
The EK-Quantum Flow Indicators are CNC-machined out of cast acrylic material with some variants with nickel-plated aluminium covers. The flow indicator features a unique impeller body with a closed centre and sloped impeller wings that prevent air from being stuck inside the indicator. The flow indicators ARGB lighting is compatible with popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.
EK-Quantum Flow Indicator D-RGB Nickel (left), EK-Quantum Scalar Flow Indicator D-RGB Nickel (right)
EK-Quantum Flow Indicator D-RGB Nickel
This standalone nickel-plated flow indicator features three female G1/4″ ports. It can be mounted in the middle of a tube-run with two fittings or fastened to any G1/4″ port on a radiator, pump, or even a block by using a dual male-threaded extender. Any of the ports can be used as either inlet or outlet. It can be installed in a straight flow-through setup, or it can replace a 90° angled fitting or a 90° bend in your loop.
EK-Quantum Scalar Flow Indicator D-RGB Nickel
These nickel-plated GPU-mounted flow indicators are made to replace the stock terminal with the one integrating the flow indicator. They come in two variations, with either top-bottom or bottom-top flow patterns. Flow patterns are mandatory to be followed for proper operation of the indicators.
Pricing
The EK-Quantum Flow Indicator D-RGB Nickel variants are available for pre-order at the EK webshop for $59.99.