EKWB Introduces EK-Furious Meltemi 120 3500RPM Fan

EK Water Blocks introduces the EK-Furious Meltemi 120 fan, EKWBs most extreme fan to date featuring a 38mm thick high-static pressure frame design and a maximum speed of 3500RPM. The EK-Furious Meltemi 120 sports an upgraded motor compared to the standard 25mm-thick EK-Vardar fans to deliver superior cooling performance. The EK-Furious Meltemi 120 is perfect for high-performance computing with demanding cooling needs.
EK-Furious Meltemi 120 FeaturesHigh-static pressure:
Unlike other general-purpose computer cooling fans, the EK-Furious Meltemi fans are built specifically for computer liquid cooling systems, namely radiator cooling. The new 7 fan blade design is optimized for extremely high-pressure built upon a massive motor housed in a 38mm thick frame.
High-quality motor and bearing assembly:
New electrical design and the Dual-Ball bearing with 50.000 hours of lifespan (MTBF) @40C operation ensures uninterrupted operation for years to come. Precise Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) for fan speed adjustment allows performance adjustment on demand.
Sealed-edge fan casing:
The classic, yet the effective square shape of the fan casing provides optimal performance in either pull (suction) or push (pressure) regime without hydraulic losses, thus ensuring the optimal cooling capacity of your liquid cooling radiators. The classic shape of the fan frame also allows easy cable routing while grouping more fans on one radiator. For the best performance, EK recommends using the EK-Furious Meltemi 120ER in pull mode.
Robust design
The EK-Furious Meltemi fans fit subtly into any liquid cooling computer giving it an industrial look based on quality and performance.
Sleeved cable
The EK-Furious Meltemi 120 comes with a 500mm long, red nylon-sleeved 4-pin PWM cable.
Performance characteristics:
Max Air Flow: 121 CFM = 205 m³/h
Static Pressure: 7.13mm H2O = 70Pa
Pricing and Availability
The EK-Furious Meltemi 120 is now available at the EK Webshop and at partner resellers for US$29.99 MSRP.