EKWB Introduces EK-VARDAR X3M 120ER Fans and Coloured Damper Packs

EK Water Blocks introduces the new EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fan, available with an addressable D-RGB-lit version. The new EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fan comes equipped with rubber dampeners on the corners of the fans frame for quieter operation. The EK-Vardar X3M 120ER is available in black and white colours, in non-RGB and D-RGB versions, having a total of four different variants. The D-RGB version feature RGB LEDs on the centre rotor that gives a uniform 360° RGB illumination.
EK-Vardar X3M 120ERThe EK-Vardar X3M 120ER is a high-static pressure computer cooling fan built for the highest-performance computer systems. It features removable rubber dampers on corners of the fan to reduce vibration and thus noise. These rubber dampers come pre-installed for use in push orientation but can be removed and mounted the other way for a pull orientation.
This fan comes in 4 variants, two with no LEDs and two with addressable D-RGB implementation. The black or white designation on the end marks the colour of the rubber corners which can be mounted the other way if you want to use these fans in pull orientation. The perfectly balanced 7 fan blade design is optimized for high-pressure operation while maintaining the low noise profile throughout the whole operation range of the fan.
EK-Vardar X3M 120ER (500-2200rpm) Black and EK-Vardar X3M 120ER (500-2200rpm) White
EK-Vardar X3M 120ER D-RGB (500-2200rpm) Black and EK-Vardar X3M 120ER D-RGB (500-2200rpm) White
Addressable D-RGB LightingThe EK-Vardar X3M 120ER D-RGB version features a milky white rotor that diffuses lighting beautifully. There are 9 D-RGB LEDs located in the fans motor giving off a uniform 360° glow. The D-RGB LEDs use standard 3-pin 5V D-RGB connectors which can be connected to any standard 3-pin 5V RGB controller or the EK-Connect or to the motherboards RGB connectors for RGB synchronization. The EK-Vardar X3M 120ER D-RGB supports popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, and others.
EK-Vardar X3M Damper Pack
EK-Vardar X3M rubber dampers can be purchased separately in various colour options to match your build. The 6 available colours are red, blue, yellow, orange, green, and purple.
Pricing and Availability
The EK-Vardar X3M 120ER Fans and Damper Pack are now available at the EK webshop, see pricing below:
EK-Vardar X3M 120ER D-RGB (White and Black Versions): $27.99
EK-Vardar X3M 120ER (White and Black Versions): $23.99
EK-Vardar X3M Damper Pack (Green, Yellow, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Red): $9.99