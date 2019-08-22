EKWB Intros EK-Quantum Power Kits with Added Accessories and ARGB Lighting

Socket Compatibility

The EK-Quantum Power Kits are compatible with the following CPU sockets below:

Intel LGA-1200

Intel LGA-1150/1151/1155/1156

Intel LGA-2011(-3)

Intel LGA-2066

AMD AM4

Check out the added accessories in the EK-Quantum Power Kits below.Revolvable 90° angled adapter fittings with standard G1/4 threads. Made out of CNC machined brass with high-quality Satin finish and quality rubber O-rings.A simple and easy-to-use tool for cutting soft tubing.Connects up to 6 D-RGB products to a single source header to a motherboard or D-RGB controller.An easy-to-use filling bottle with a telescopic tube to easily access remote and crammed fill ports.A multi-purpose tool that supports 6mm, 8mm, and 9mm Allen keys.Opens up more mounting options for building custom liquid cooling loops.Consists of red, yellow, and blue dyes, builders can mix and match colours for a more personalized coolant.The EK-Quantum Power Kits are now available for pre-order at the EK Webshop, see pricing below: EK-Quantum Power Kit D-RGB P240 - 499.90 EK-Quantum Power Kit D-RGB P360 - 529.90