EKWB Intros EK-Quantum Power Kits with Added Accessories and ARGB Lighting

EK Water Blocks introduces the new EK-Quantum Power Kits based on the successful EK-KIT RGB but now with added accessories and support for addressable RGB lighting. The new EK-Quantum Power Kits now include two 90° fittings, reservoir tube clamps for alternative mounting, filling bottle, tube cutter, and dye pack. The kit will also now have a 6-way RGB splitter from a 4-way RGB splitter on the old kits. The EK-Quantum Power Kits ARGB lit components support 5V ARGB connectors. The new and upgraded kits are available in 240 and 360 kits which are based on the size of the radiator.
The EK-Quantum Power Kits will be featuring the latest EK-Quantum water blocks, radiators, and fittings which includes the EK-Velocity D-RGB CPU water block for Intel and AMD platforms, EK-Coolstream PE240/PE360 radiator, EK-Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB fans, EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE 200 D5 PWM D-RGB pump and reservoir combo, EK-Torque fittings and two meters of EK-DuraClear soft tubing.
Check out the added accessories in the EK-Quantum Power Kits below.
EK-Torque Angled 90° - Black
Revolvable 90° angled adapter fittings with standard G1/4 threads. Made out of CNC machined brass with high-quality Satin finish and quality rubber O-rings.
EK-Loop Soft Tube Cutter
A simple and easy-to-use tool for cutting soft tubing.
EK-D-RGB 6-Way RGB Splitter Cable
Connects up to 6 D-RGB products to a single source header to a motherboard or D-RGB controller.
Foldable Filling Bottle
An easy-to-use filling bottle with a telescopic tube to easily access remote and crammed fill ports.
EK-Loop Multi Allen Key
A multi-purpose tool that supports 6mm, 8mm, and 9mm Allen keys.
Reservoir Tube Clamp & Versatile Combo Bracket
Opens up more mounting options for building custom liquid cooling loops.
EK-CryoFuel Dye Pack
Consists of red, yellow, and blue dyes, builders can mix and match colours for a more personalized coolant.
Socket Compatibility
The EK-Quantum Power Kits are compatible with the following CPU sockets below:
Intel LGA-1200
Intel LGA-1150/1151/1155/1156
Intel LGA-2011(-3)
Intel LGA-2066
AMD AM4
The EK-Quantum Power Kits are compatible with the following CPU sockets below:
Intel LGA-1200
Intel LGA-1150/1151/1155/1156
Intel LGA-2011(-3)
Intel LGA-2066
AMD AM4
Pricing and Availability
The EK-Quantum Power Kits are now available for pre-order at the EK Webshop, see pricing below:
EK-Quantum Power Kit D-RGB P240 - 499.90
EK-Quantum Power Kit D-RGB P360 - 529.90