EKWB Intros EK-Quantum Power Kits with Added Accessories and ARGB Lighting

EK Water Blocks introduces the new EK-Quantum Power Kits based on the successful EK-KIT RGB but now with added accessories and support for addressable RGB lighting. The new EK-Quantum Power Kits now include two 90° fittings, reservoir tube clamps for alternative mounting, filling bottle, tube cutter, and dye pack. The kit will also now have a 6-way RGB splitter from a 4-way RGB splitter on the old kits. The EK-Quantum Power Kits ARGB lit components support 5V ARGB connectors. The new and upgraded kits are available in 240 and 360 kits which are based on the size of the radiator.

The EK-Quantum Power Kits will be featuring the latest EK-Quantum water blocks, radiators, and fittings which includes the EK-Velocity D-RGB CPU water block for Intel and AMD platforms, EK-Coolstream PE240/PE360 radiator, EK-Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB fans, EK-Quantum Kinetic TBE 200 D5 PWM D-RGB pump and reservoir combo, EK-Torque fittings and two meters of EK-DuraClear soft tubing.



Check out the added accessories in the EK-Quantum Power Kits below.



EK-Torque Angled 90° - Black
Revolvable 90° angled adapter fittings with standard G1/4 threads. Made out of CNC machined brass with high-quality Satin finish and quality rubber O-rings.

EK-Loop Soft Tube Cutter
A simple and easy-to-use tool for cutting soft tubing.

EK-D-RGB 6-Way RGB Splitter Cable
Connects up to 6 D-RGB products to a single source header to a motherboard or D-RGB controller.

Foldable Filling Bottle
An easy-to-use filling bottle with a telescopic tube to easily access remote and crammed fill ports.

EK-Loop Multi Allen Key
A multi-purpose tool that supports 6mm, 8mm, and 9mm Allen keys.

Reservoir Tube Clamp & Versatile Combo Bracket
Opens up more mounting options for building custom liquid cooling loops.

EK-CryoFuel Dye Pack
Consists of red, yellow, and blue dyes, builders can mix and match colours for a more personalized coolant.

Socket Compatibility
The EK-Quantum Power Kits are compatible with the following CPU sockets below:
Intel LGA-1200
Intel LGA-1150/1151/1155/1156
Intel LGA-2011(-3)
Intel LGA-2066
AMD AM4


Pricing and Availability
The EK-Quantum Power Kits are now available for pre-order at the EK Webshop, see pricing below:
EK-Quantum Power Kit D-RGB P240 - 499.90
EK-Quantum Power Kit D-RGB P360 - 529.90

