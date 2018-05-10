EKWB Intros Massive EK-Quantum Distribution Plate for the CORSAIR Obsidian 1000D Super-Tower

EKWB launches the EK-Quantum Reflection Obsidian 1000D D5 PWM D-RGB, a massive distribution plate for the CORSAIR Obsidian 1000D super-tower chassis. Recently, EKWB released EK-Quantum distribution plates for Fractal Design and Phanteks cases and now a specially engineered distribution plate for one of CORSAIRs largest desktop chassis the Obsidian 1000D which is a dual system chassis. The EK-Quantum Reflection Obsidian 1000D D5 PWM D-RGB is a reservoir, routing, and pump solution sporting dual D5 pumps and shortest route for water cooling tubes to the CPU, GPU(s) and other components.
EK-Quantum Reflection Obsidian 1000D D5 PWM D-RGBThis distribution plate is designed to bring the slim-lined EK Quantum aesthetics to the front of the CORSAIR Obsidian 1000D case to deliver high flow and silent operation having two powerful D5 pumps. The massive distribution plate weighs 5.3 kilograms.
The distro plate takes up both frontal radiators mounting positions, leaving room for two thick XE 480mm radiators at the top. Three metal brackets come with this Reflection waterway two are used to mount it to the front telescoping radiator tray. The third is used, if your loop is utilizing soft tubing, to connect the top and front radiator trays, allowing you to pull them out together.
The distribution plate has a built-in addressable D-RGB LED strip that runs down the entire length of the unit while anodized black aluminium cover hides the unwanted LED hotspots. The D-RGB LED strip can be controlled by an addressable D-RGB controller unit like the EK-Loop Connect or connect to the motherboard using the proprietary motherboard RGB sync technology.
Specifications
Reservoir:
Dimensions with the attached pump (W x D x H): 245 x 68 x 533mm
D-RGB LED count: 24
D-RGB cable length: 500mm
D-RGB connector standard 3-pin (+5V, Data, Blocked, Ground)
Pump Motor Technical Specifications:
Motor: Electronically commuted spherical motor
Rated voltage: 12V DC
Power consumption: 23W (46W for both pumps combined)
Maximum pressure head: 3.9m (7.8m for both pumps combined)
Maximum flow: 1500L/h
Maximum system temperature: 60°C
Materials: Stainless Steel, PPS-GF40, EPDM O-rings, Aluminum Oxide, Hard Coal
Power connector: 4-Pin Molex- and 4-Pin PWM FAN connector
Operational regime:
PWM duty cycle: ~ 20-100%
Default behaviour: Runs at 100% duty cycle when no PWM feedback signal is present
Pricing and Availability
The EK-Quantum Reflection Obsidian 1000D D5 PWM D-RGB distribution plate is now available at the EK Webshop for $914.99 USD.
Source: EKWB (Press Release)