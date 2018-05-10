EKWB Intros Massive EK-Quantum Distribution Plate for the CORSAIR Obsidian 1000D Super-Tower

EK-Quantum Reflection Obsidian 1000D D5 PWM D-RGB

Specifications

Reservoir:

 Dimensions with the attached pump (W x D x H): 245 x 68 x 533mm

 D-RGB LED count: 24

 D-RGB cable length: 500mm

 D-RGB connector standard 3-pin (+5V, Data, Blocked, Ground)



Pump Motor Technical Specifications:

 Motor: Electronically commuted spherical motor

 Rated voltage: 12V DC

 Power consumption: 23W (46W for both pumps combined)

 Maximum pressure head: 3.9m (7.8m for both pumps combined)

 Maximum flow: 1500L/h

 Maximum system temperature: 60°C

 Materials: Stainless Steel, PPS-GF40, EPDM O-rings, Aluminum Oxide, Hard Coal

 Power connector: 4-Pin Molex- and 4-Pin PWM FAN connector



Operational regime:

 PWM duty cycle: ~ 20-100%

 Default behaviour: Runs at 100% duty cycle when no PWM feedback signal is present