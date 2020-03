EKWB Launches Direct Vector Water Block For Reference RTX 2080 Ti

EK-Quantum Vector Direct RTX RE Ti D-RGB

The EK-Quantum Vector Direct RTX RE Ti D-RGB water block comes in a single-slot slim form-factor with top-mounting G1/4” inlet and outlet ports allowing it to fit in narrower cases. The water block comes with addressable D-RGB LED lighting that’s supported by most motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync GIGABYTE RGB Fusion , and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync. The water block’s D-RGB lighting is also supported by the EK-Loop Connect The EK-Quantum Vector Series water blocks feature an open split-flow cooling engine design with low hydraulic flow restrictions which is deemed to be a superior cooling solution for GPU water blocks. It can be used with weaker pumps or pumps running at low-speed settings and still achieve peak cooling performance.EK-Quantum Vector Direct RTX RE Ti D-RGB water block is compatible with reference design NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards. The water block is also compatible with EK-Quantum Vector RTX backplates, available in nickel-plated and black anodized variants.The EK-Quantum Vector Direct RTX RE Ti D-RGB series water blocks and backplates are now available at the EK Webshop , the water block for $159.99 and the backplate for $39.99.