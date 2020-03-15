EKWB Launches Direct Vector Water Block For Reference RTX 2080 Ti

EK Water Blocks presents the EK-Quantum Vector Direct RTX RE Ti D-RGB, a new variant of high-performance water blocks for the reference design NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. This GPU water block features a narrow design having the terminal removed for added compatibility with smaller cases. The inlet and outlet are located on top of the block allowing it to fit in narrower cases.
EK-Quantum Vector Direct RTX RE Ti D-RGB
The EK-Quantum Vector Direct RTX RE Ti D-RGB water block comes in a single-slot slim form-factor with top-mounting G1/4 inlet and outlet ports allowing it to fit in narrower cases. The water block comes with addressable D-RGB LED lighting thats supported by most motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync. The water blocks D-RGB lighting is also supported by the EK-Loop Connect.
The EK-Quantum Vector Series water blocks feature an open split-flow cooling engine design with low hydraulic flow restrictions which is deemed to be a superior cooling solution for GPU water blocks. It can be used with weaker pumps or pumps running at low-speed settings and still achieve peak cooling performance.
Compatibility
EK-Quantum Vector Direct RTX RE Ti D-RGB water block is compatible with reference design NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards. The water block is also compatible with EK-Quantum Vector RTX backplates, available in nickel-plated and black anodized variants.
Pricing and Availability
The EK-Quantum Vector Direct RTX RE Ti D-RGB series water blocks and backplates are now available at the EK Webshop, the water block for $159.99 and the backplate for $39.99.