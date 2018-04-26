EKWB Launches Distribution Plate for Define 7 XL and Meshify 2 XL Cases

Technical Specs

Reservoir Details:

 Dimensions with the attached pump (W x D x H): 183 x 77 x 490mm

 D-RGB LED count: 27

 D-RGB cable length: 600mm

 Reservoir volume: ~557ml

 D-RGB connector standard 3-pin (+5V, Data, Blocked, Ground)



Pump Motor Technical Specifications:

 Motor: Electronically commuted spherical motor

 Rated voltage: 12V DC

 Power consumption: 23W

 Maximum pressure head: 3.9m

 Maximum flow: 1500L/h

 Maximum system temperature: 60°C

 Materials: Stainless steel, PPS-GF40, EPDM O-rings, Aluminium oxide, hard coal

 Power connector: SATA and 4-pin PWM FAN connector



Operational regime:

 PWM duty cycle: ~ 20-100%

 Default behavior: Runs at 100% duty cycle when no PWM feedback signal is present

The EK-Quantum Reflection² Fractal XL D5 PWM D-RGB is now available for pre-order at the EK webshop for $439.00.