EKWB Launches Distribution Plate for Define 7 XL and Meshify 2 XL Cases

EKWB launches the EK-Quantum Reflection² Fractal XL D5 PWM D-RGB  a custom-designed water cooling reservoir, routing, and pump solution made to fit the Fractal Define 7 XL and Fractal Meshify 2 XL cases. Just like any other distribution plate, the EK-Quantum Reflection² Fractal XL D5 PWM D-RGB provides the best routing for hard tubing loops. It also comes with a market-leading D5 pump and uses standard female G 1/4" threads. The distro plate can support up to one CPU water block, two GPU blocks, and two radiators. The distro plate also comes with an installed addressable D-RGB LED strip that supports motherboard RGB sync technologies including MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome SYNC.



Technical Specs
Reservoir Details:
 Dimensions with the attached pump (W x D x H): 183 x 77 x 490mm
 D-RGB LED count: 27
 D-RGB cable length: 600mm
 Reservoir volume: ~557ml
 D-RGB connector standard 3-pin (+5V, Data, Blocked, Ground)

Pump Motor Technical Specifications:
 Motor: Electronically commuted spherical motor
 Rated voltage: 12V DC
 Power consumption: 23W
 Maximum pressure head: 3.9m
 Maximum flow: 1500L/h
 Maximum system temperature: 60°C
 Materials: Stainless steel, PPS-GF40, EPDM O-rings, Aluminium oxide, hard coal
 Power connector: SATA and 4-pin PWM FAN connector

Operational regime:
 PWM duty cycle: ~ 20-100%
 Default behavior: Runs at 100% duty cycle when no PWM feedback signal is present


Pricing and Availability
The EK-Quantum Reflection² Fractal XL D5 PWM D-RGB is now available for pre-order at the EK webshop for $439.00.


