EKWB Launches EK-Quantum Velocity² 1700 Series For Intel Alder Lake CPUs

EKWB introduces the next-generation EK Quantum Line water block the EK-Quantum Velocity². It features the EK-Matrix7 initiative, a standard where increments of 7mm manage the height of products and the distance between ports. EK is also officially launching the EK-Quantum Velocity² 1700 Series CPU water blocks for the Intel Alder Lake processors with Intel LGA 1700 socket. Available in five variants, the EK-Quantum Velocity² 1700 Series only supports the LGA 1700 socket.
From left to right: Copper + Acetal, Nickel + Plexi, Nickel + Satin Titanium, Full Nickel, Nickel + Acetal
EK-Quantum Velocity² D-RGB 1700 Series
The new Velocity² 1700 water block features a combination of mounting pressure and cold plate geometry, tailored for the IHS and die layout of Intel LGA 1700 socket processors to achieve low hydraulic flow restriction and high performance. EK-Quantum Velocity² was redesigned inside and out featuring the new patent-pending EK-Exact Mount mounting system - an easy-to-use but aesthetically pleasing mounting mechanism with a seamless and clean front aesthetic. The system uses pre-tensioned springs concealed in the water block top, so with just a few turns of the thumb-nuts, the installation is finished, and you get the exact mounting pressure needed.
EK-Matrix7
The EK-Quantum Velocity² is an EK-Matrix7 certified product. The EK-Matrix7 is a convenient product raster that adds a new dimension to PC liquid cooling, where increments of 7mm manage the height of products and the distance between ports. This improves product alignment and reduces the time spent planning the loop and bending tubes.
D-RGB Compatibility
EK-Quantum Velocity² D-RGB 1700 CPU water blocks are equipped with 6 D-RGB LEDs. Models with the clear acrylic top are entirely lit, while the solid-top options have sophisticated light beams cutting across them. They are compatible with all popular addressable RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. The arrow marking on the 3-pin D-RGB LED connector is aligned with the +5V marking on the addressable RGB header.
Availability and Pricing
The EK-Quantum Velocity² series water blocks are available for pre-order through the EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network.
EK-Quantum Velocity² D-RGB 1700 Nickel + Plexi: 119.90
EK-Quantum Velocity² D-RGB 1700 Nickel + Acetal: 119.90
EK-Quantum Velocity² D-RGB 1700 Copper + Acetal: 119.90
EK-Quantum Velocity² D-RGB 1700 Nickel + Satin Titanium: 159.90
EK-Quantum Velocity² D-RGB 1700 Full Nickel: 159.90