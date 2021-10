EKWB Launches EK-Quantum Velocity² 1700 Series For Intel Alder Lake CPUs

From left to right: Copper + Acetal, Nickel + Plexi, Nickel + Satin Titanium, Full Nickel, Nickel + Acetal

The new Velocity˛ 1700 water block features a combination of mounting pressure and cold plate geometry, tailored for the IHS and die layout of Intel LGA 1700 socket processors to achieve low hydraulic flow restriction and high performance. EK-Quantum Velocity˛ was redesigned inside and out featuring the new patent-pending EK-Exact Mount mounting system - an easy-to-use but aesthetically pleasing mounting mechanism with a seamless and clean front aesthetic. The system uses pre-tensioned springs concealed in the water block top, so with just a few turns of the thumb-nuts, the installation is finished, and you get the exact mounting pressure needed.The EK-Quantum Velocity˛ is an EK-Matrix7 certified product. The EK-Matrix7 is a convenient product raster that adds a new dimension to PC liquid cooling, where increments of 7mm manage the height of products and the distance between ports. This improves product alignment and reduces the time spent planning the loop and bending tubes.EK-Quantum Velocity˛ D-RGB – 1700 CPU water blocks are equipped with 6 D-RGB LEDs. Models with the clear acrylic top are entirely lit, while the solid-top options have sophisticated light beams cutting across them. They are compatible with all popular addressable RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. The arrow marking on the 3-pin D-RGB LED connector is aligned with the +5V marking on the addressable RGB header.The EK-Quantum Velocity˛ series water blocks are available for pre-order through the EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network.EK-Quantum Velocity˛ D-RGB – 1700 Nickel + Plexi: 119.90€EK-Quantum Velocity˛ D-RGB – 1700 Nickel + Acetal: 119.90€EK-Quantum Velocity˛ D-RGB – 1700 Copper + Acetal: 119.90€EK-Quantum Velocity˛ D-RGB – 1700 Nickel + Satin Titanium: 159.90€EK-Quantum Velocity˛ D-RGB – 1700 Full Nickel: 159.90€