EKWB Now Offers Torque Fittings in Six-Piece Packs

EK Water Blocks now offers the Torque Series fittings in a six-piece multipack due to its increasing popularity and demand. The EK Quantum Torque Series fittings feature a replaceable aesthetic colour ring. The six-pack set aims to simplify the process of shopping the number of fittings required in a liquid cooling build. The six-pack Torque fittings are available in three different finishes - Nickel, Satin Black, and Black Nickel. The aesthetic rings are sold separately.
EKWBs EK Quantum Torque fittings come in a soft-tube compression fitting pack designed for use with flexible soft tubings such as PVC, Norprene, Silicone, EPDM and other types of compatible flexible tube. It is also available in a hard-tube compression fitting pack thats designed for use with solid tubings such as Acrylic, PETG, Copper, Glass, Stainless Steel, Carbon Fibre, and other types of hard tubing for liquid cooling loops.
The six-piece multipack EK-Quantum Torque fittings are available in 10/13mm (3/8" / 1/2") ID/OD, 10/16mm (3/8" / 5/8") ID/OD, and 12/16mm (7/16" 5/8") ID/OD sizes, in all three finishes. The EK-Quantum Torque fittings offer a non-intrusive yet striking look and are devoid of branding.
Pricing and Availability
The EKWB EK Quantum Torque six-piece multipack fittings are now available at partner resellers and at the EK Webshop starting at $34.99 USD.
Source: EK Water Blocks (Press Release)
