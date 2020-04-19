EKWB Now Offers Torque Fittings in Six-Piece Packs

EK Water Blocks now offers the Torque Series fittings in a six-piece multipack due to its increasing popularity and demand. The EK Quantum Torque Series fittings feature a replaceable aesthetic colour ring. The six-pack set aims to simplify the process of shopping the number of fittings required in a liquid cooling build. The six-pack Torque fittings are available in three different finishes - Nickel, Satin Black, and Black Nickel. The aesthetic rings are sold separately.

EKWBs EK Quantum Torque fittings come in a soft-tube compression fitting pack designed for use with flexible soft tubings such as PVC, Norprene, Silicone, EPDM and other types of compatible flexible tube. It is also available in a hard-tube compression fitting pack thats designed for use with solid tubings such as Acrylic, PETG, Copper, Glass, Stainless Steel, Carbon Fibre, and other types of hard tubing for liquid cooling loops.

The six-piece multipack EK-Quantum Torque fittings are available in 10/13mm (3/8" / 1/2") ID/OD, 10/16mm (3/8" / 5/8") ID/OD, and 12/16mm (7/16"  5/8") ID/OD sizes, in all three finishes. The EK-Quantum Torque fittings offer a non-intrusive yet striking look and are devoid of branding.



Pricing and Availability
The EKWB EK Quantum Torque six-piece multipack fittings are now available at partner resellers and at the EK Webshop starting at $34.99 USD.

Source: EK Water Blocks (Press Release)
