EKWB Prepares EK-Quantum Vector Waterblock for RTX 30-Series

With NVIDIA's latest launch of the Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards, EK Water Blocks prepares to release the 2nd generation of EK-Quantum Vector GPU water blocks. The EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 will be based on the reference design. However, keep in mind that the NVIDIA Founders Edition is not using the reference design. EKWB says that so far, a few AIB partners including ASUS, Palit, and Gainward have confirmed using the reference PCB layout for some of their graphics cards. EKWB is collecting more information from other brands to confirm compatibility with specific vendor SKUs.
EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090
EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 water blocks are compatible with most reference design GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards from various vendors that are based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. The Vector water block directly cools the GPU, VRM, and VRAM as cooling is channeled over these critical areas.
The EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB water block sports an addressable D-RGB LED strip which lights up the Plexi version or the white end-piece in the case of the acetal version. The D-RGB lighting is compatible with popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync. The EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 water block also comes in non-RGB lit variants in Copper + Plexi and Copper + Acetal options.
Important Update
EKWB is advising everyone to hold off their purchase until the compatibility list is fully confirmed. EK will hold off the pre-orders, for now, to prevent users from purchasing incompatible water blocks. Otherwise, it would cause stress and unnecessary loss of time and finances for the end-user.
EKWB is advising everyone to hold off their purchase until the compatibility list is fully confirmed. EK will hold off the pre-orders, for now, to prevent users from purchasing incompatible water blocks. Otherwise, it would cause stress and unnecessary loss of time and finances for the end-user.
Pricing
EKWB is holding pre-orders at the moment. See pricing below:
EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB Nickel + Plexi: US$159.99
EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB Nickel + Acetal: US$154.99
EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 Copper + Plexi: US$139.99
EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 Copper + Acetal: US$139.99
EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 Backplate Black: US$39.99
EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 Backplate Nickel: US$49.99
For more information, visit EKWB.com.