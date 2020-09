EKWB Prepares EK-Quantum Vector Waterblock for RTX 30-Series

EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090

Important Update

EKWB is advising everyone to hold off their purchase until the compatibility list is fully confirmed. EK will hold off the pre-orders, for now, to prevent users from purchasing incompatible water blocks. Otherwise, it would cause stress and unnecessary loss of time and finances for the end-user.

EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 water blocks are compatible with most reference design GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards from various vendors that are based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. The Vector water block directly cools the GPU, VRM, and VRAM as cooling is channeled over these critical areas.The EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB water block sports an addressable D-RGB LED strip which lights up the Plexi version or the white end-piece in the case of the acetal version. The D-RGB lighting is compatible with popular motherboard RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light GIGABYTE RGB Fusion , and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync. The EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 water block also comes in non-RGB lit variants in Copper + Plexi and Copper + Acetal options.EKWB is holding pre-orders at the moment. See pricing below:EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB Nickel + Plexi: US$159.99EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 D-RGB Nickel + Acetal: US$154.99EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 Copper + Plexi: US$139.99EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 Copper + Acetal: US$139.99EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 Backplate Black: US$39.99EK-Quantum Vector RTX 3080/3090 Backplate Nickel: US$49.99For more information, visit EKWB.com