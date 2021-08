EKWB Presents EK-QuantumX Delta TEC EVO Based On Intel Cryo Cooler Tech

1EK-QuantumX Delta TEC EVO

The EK-QuantumX Delta TEC EVO brings further improvements to the design, most notably an even more powerful TEC plate allowing over 50W of additional cooling power. The TEC plate is now soldered to the bottom of the water block that goes over the CPU, improving contact and transfer of cooling to the block and eventually the CPU.The EK-QuantumX Delta TEC EVO is built using a purpose-designed large-surface flow-through cooling engine together with the Intel Cryo Cooling Technology, bridging aesthetic uniformity and near-silent operation with technological advancements in thermal solutions. The cooler is an exceptional application of cooling the CPU with sub-ambient temperatures by utilizing a Thermoelectric Cooler (TEC) plate while continuously monitoring and adjusting temperatures dynamically, achieving an ideal operating environment for sustained gaming performance.The EK-QuantumX Delta TEC EVO is compatible with the Intel LGA 1200 socket only.The EK-QuantumX Delta TEC EVO is now available at the EK Webshop for $389.99 MSRP.