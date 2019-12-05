EKWB Presents EK-QuantumX Delta TEC EVO Based On Intel Cryo Cooler Tech

EKWB releases the 2nd generation of its EK-QuantumX Delta TEC extreme cooling water block. Like the first-generation EK-QuantumX Delta TEC, the new EK-QuantumX Delta TEC EVO also utilizes the Intel Cryo Cooling technology. It is developed as a next-generation solution for enthusiasts seeking consistent system performance and ultimate overclocking on unlocked 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core desktop processors.
The EK-QuantumX Delta TEC EVO brings further improvements to the design, most notably an even more powerful TEC plate allowing over 50W of additional cooling power. The TEC plate is now soldered to the bottom of the water block that goes over the CPU, improving contact and transfer of cooling to the block and eventually the CPU.
Intel Cryo Cooling Technology
The EK-QuantumX Delta TEC EVO is built using a purpose-designed large-surface flow-through cooling engine together with the Intel Cryo Cooling Technology, bridging aesthetic uniformity and near-silent operation with technological advancements in thermal solutions. The cooler is an exceptional application of cooling the CPU with sub-ambient temperatures by utilizing a Thermoelectric Cooler (TEC) plate while continuously monitoring and adjusting temperatures dynamically, achieving an ideal operating environment for sustained gaming performance.
Compatibility
The EK-QuantumX Delta TEC EVO is compatible with the Intel LGA 1200 socket only.
Pricing
The EK-QuantumX Delta TEC EVO is now available at the EK Webshop for $389.99 MSRP.