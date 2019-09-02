EKWB Presents InWin 303EK Chassis with RGB Distribution Plate

EK-Classic InWin 303EK D-RGBs Features

EK-Classic InWin 303EK D-RGB  Black Specs

- Model name: InWin 303EK

- Dimensions (W x D x H): 215 x 487 x 480 mm

- Color: Black with Gray accents

- Tempered Glass Panel: Yes

- InWin 303EK Distribution Plate with D-RGB: Yes

- Power Supply Compatibility: ATX12V Length up to 200mm

- Motherboard Compatibility: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

- Maximum GPU Length: 350mm

- Maximum GPU Width: 160mm



Fan and Radiator Compatibility:

- 1 x 120mm Rear Fan / 120mm Radiator

- 3 x 120mm Top Fan / 360mm SE Radiator

- 3 x 120mm Bottom Fan / 360mm SE Radiator



Pump Technical Specifications:

- Dimensions (W x D x H): 63 x 68 x 55 mm

- Motor: Electronically commuted ball bearing motor

- Rated voltage: 12V DC

- Power consumption: 18W

- Maximum head pressure: up to 5.2m

- Maximum flow rate: up to 1000 L/h

- Maximum liquid temperature: 60°C

- Materials: Stainless steel, PPS-GF40, EPDM O-rings, graphite

- Power connector: 4-Pin Molex- and 4-Pin PWM FAN connector

- Xylem original model name: DDC-3.25 TPPWM4