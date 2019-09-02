EKWB Presents InWin 303EK Chassis with RGB Distribution Plate

EKWB is building on the initial collaboration with InWin to offer the new D-RGB version of the popular InWin 303 chassis. The new EK-Classic InWin 303EK D-RGB Black case features a D-RGB lit distribution plate with an updated design boasting elegant grey accents for a refined look. The distribution plate comes with multiple industry-standard G1/4 threads and offers easy tubing installation for beautifully crafted custom liquid cooling systems.
EK-Classic InWin 303EK D-RGBs Features
The InWin 303 chassis is one of the brands most popular cases and has been on the market for quite a while now. It is a well-tested, market-proven case with interesting fan and radiator layout options. The chassis comes fully integrated with a coolant reservoir and a pump in the form of a distribution plate with industry-standard G1/4″ threaded inlets and outlets.
The addressable D-RGB LED strip mounted at the side of the distribution plate connects to the motherboards 5V addressable D-RGB header. It is compatible with all popular RGB sync technologies including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB FUSION, and ASRock Polychrome Sync. The coolant distribution plate is equipped with a small form factor DDC 3.2 pump, capable of delivering coolant flow of up to 1000 litres per hour. The pump is powered via a 12V Molex connector, and the speed of the pump can be adjusted via a standard PWM cable attached to your motherboard or controller.
EK-Classic InWin 303EK D-RGB Black Specs
- Model name: InWin 303EK
- Dimensions (W x D x H): 215 x 487 x 480 mm
- Color: Black with Gray accents
- Tempered Glass Panel: Yes
- InWin 303EK Distribution Plate with D-RGB: Yes
- Power Supply Compatibility: ATX12V Length up to 200mm
- Motherboard Compatibility: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX
- Maximum GPU Length: 350mm
- Maximum GPU Width: 160mm
Fan and Radiator Compatibility:
- 1 x 120mm Rear Fan / 120mm Radiator
- 3 x 120mm Top Fan / 360mm SE Radiator
- 3 x 120mm Bottom Fan / 360mm SE Radiator
Pump Technical Specifications:
- Dimensions (W x D x H): 63 x 68 x 55 mm
- Motor: Electronically commuted ball bearing motor
- Rated voltage: 12V DC
- Power consumption: 18W
- Maximum head pressure: up to 5.2m
- Maximum flow rate: up to 1000 L/h
- Maximum liquid temperature: 60°C
- Materials: Stainless steel, PPS-GF40, EPDM O-rings, graphite
- Power connector: 4-Pin Molex- and 4-Pin PWM FAN connector
- Xylem original model name: DDC-3.25 TPPWM4
Pricing and Availability
The EK-Classic InWin 303EK D-RGB chassis is available for pre-order at the EK webshop for $369.99 MSRP. Expected to ship out on the 7th of June, 2021.