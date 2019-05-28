EKWB Presents White Edition D-RGB Vardar Fans

EKWB introduces the white version of the EK-Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB high-performance fan. It features a matte white frame and milky white fan blades that diffuse the RGB lighting from the fans core. Like the standard EK-Vardar D-RGB fans, the white version can also daisy-chain the RGB with other Vardar D-RGB fans. It also incorporates the Extended Range (ER) of the PWM operation and the special Start-Stop function that allows for true 0dB operation for silence. This function also reduces dust build-up and extends the lifespan of the cooling fan.
EK-Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB Key Features
High-static pressure / low noise profile
Unlike other general-purpose computer cooling fans, the EK-Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB White is built specifically for computer liquid cooling systems, namely radiator cooling. Vardars design and construction are also perfectly suitable for high-performance air coolers, as well as restrictive cases with dust filters when used as case fans.
High-quality motor and bearing assembly
New electrical design, actively cooled motor windings, and Dual-Ball bearing with 50,000 hours of lifespan (MTBF), ensure uninterrupted operation for years to come, while precise Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) for fan speed adjustment brings performance on demand.
Sealed-edge fan casing
A classic and effective square shape of the fan casing provides optimal performance in either pull (suction) or push (pressure) regime without hydraulic losses, thus ensuring the optimal cooling capacity of your liquid cooling radiators. The classic shape of the fan frame also allows for easy cable routing when grouping more fans on one radiator.
Timeless design
The EK-Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB fan with its simple square frame fits into any liquid cooling setup without drawing too much attention to itself.
Advanced D-RGB connection
The Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB is compatible with any popular D-RGB sync technologies from major motherboard manufacturers including ASUS Aura Sync, MSI Mystic Light Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, and ASRock Polychrome RGB Sync.
Slim black cables
The Vardar RGB fan features simple slim black cables with no additional cable sleeving. This will enable easier cable routing and much less cable clutter.
Daisy-chaining
The ability to link RGB connectors of multiple Vardar fans allows you to utilize a single D-RGB source to power the LEDs of several Vardar fans without creating a cable clutter.
Pricing and Availability
The EK-Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB (500-2200 rpm) White is now available at the EK Webstore and partner resellers for 22.90/US$25.99.
Source: EKWB