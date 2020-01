EKWB Releases Chipset Water Block for X570 AORUS Motherboards

EK-Quantum Momentum Chipset Aorus X570

The EK-Quantum Momentum Chipset Aorus X570 completely replaces the PCH heatsink that comes with a small fan inside. With the water block in place that doesn’t have moving parts, it offers 0 dBA noise along with far superior thermal performance. The chipset water block uses a design with minimal flow restriction, delivering sufficient cooling for the X570 chipset that uses up to 15W of power. The water block has a smaller footprint than the stock PCH heat sink with the top-side made of glass-like Acrylic and a base plate made out of CNC machined nickel-plated copper. The water block is mounted via 4 screws that are screwed from the back of the motherboard.The EK-Quantum Momentum Chipset Aorus X570 – Plexi supports the following AORUS X570 motherboards below:GIGABYTE X570 AORUS ELITEGIGABYTE X570 AORUS ULTRAThe EK-Quantum Momentum Chipset Aorus X570 – Plexi is now available for pre-order at the EK Webshop for $44.99/39.90€, ships on the 22nd of January, 2020.